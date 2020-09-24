Target Introduces New Approach to Holiday Staffing to Prioritize Safety and Convenience

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Target (NYSE: TGT) today shared an overview of its staffing plans for the holiday season, with a focus on keeping its guests and team members safe and offering the easy, convenient services shoppers want. The retailer will add more resources to support contactless services and safety, offer its current team more hours and training opportunities and hire broadly across its stores and distribution centers to serve guests during the holiday season.

"The success of our business strategy rests on the strength of our team and their ability to adjust quickly to the needs of our guests and their changing shopping patterns," said Melissa Kremer, Target's Chief Human Resources Officer. "Throughout the year, the team has successfully balanced strong demand in our stores with surging digital volume. Knowing that the holiday season will be unlike any other, we're building in even more flexibility to make sure Target remains a safe and convenient place to work and shop, while investing in our team's industry-leading pay and benefits."

New Roles for the Holidays

During the first half of fiscal 2020, more than 10 million new guests shopped Target.com and demand for same-day fulfillment options quadrupled. As guests continue to choose same-day services for their holiday shopping, Target will double the number of store team members devoted to Drive Up and Order Pickup, and train additional team members to help during peak shopping periods. Team members will pack online orders that ship directly to guests' homes and continue to fulfill more than 90% of Target's digital orders.

Target's distribution centers will send more inventory to stores than ever before to ensure Target has the most in-demand items. As a result, Target will hire more full-time and seasonal warehouse team members across the country than last year.

Target also will dedicate team members to the front of its stores who will greet and direct guests and be responsible for safety precautions like cleaning and disinfecting carts and baskets, metering access so guests can maintain social distancing and providing masks to guests who need them. To prepare for the season, Target store and distribution team members have completed more than 400,000 hours of safety training this year, with hundreds of thousands of additional hours anticipated before the end of the year.

New Opportunities for Existing Team Members, Seasonal Hiring

Existing team members will have opportunities to work additional hours in their current roles and train to support different areas of the store. Throughout the holiday season, store leaders will check in regularly with existing team members to understand their schedule preferences and offer opportunities to work more hours if they're interested.

New this year, team members will also have the option to be trained as a back-up in additional areas of the store to help during busy shopping times and offer the team more flexibility. Team members will be trained in areas that are in higher demand during the holiday season, such as Order Pickup and Drive Up.

After taking into account the hours current team members prefer to work, store and distribution center leaders at Target's nearly 1,900 stores and 43 distribution centers will hire extensively to fill a wide range of roles to meet local demands and serve guests throughout the holiday season. The retailer anticipates seasonal hiring to be on-par with 2019. In total, nearly 40% of seasonal hires typically remain with Target following the holiday season.

Team Member Pay and Benefits

Seasonal team members will receive an industry-leading minimum starting wage of $15 and a range of key coronavirus health and wellness benefits, including:

Free access to health care through virtual doctor visits for all team members through the end of the year.

Free backup care available to all U.S.-based team members through the end of the year, providing access to center-based and in-home options for childcare or care for elder family members that live with team members. Team members also have access to discounts on tutoring and education resources, as well as help with finding a nanny, childcare center or caregiver as they navigate the impacts of coronavirus, educational needs and family care.

Mental health support through Target's Team Member LifeResources, which is available 24/7 to all team members, dependents and any member of the household to help with a variety of needs. All team members and their entire household can receive five free counseling sessions per need, per year. TMLR also provides resources for a wide variety of topics like managing money, finding childcare and dealing with stress.

Personal protective equipment including face masks and gloves to wear at work, along with a home health checklist and a thermometer.

A waived absenteeism policy for coronavirus-related illness, including quarantine pay for 14 days and confirmed illness pay at 100% of pay for 14 days.

How To Apply

Interested candidates can visit TargetSeasonalJobs.com to apply for store positions and distribution center roles. Store leaders will conduct pre-scheduled interviews with applicants who apply online to discuss Target's dynamic, team-oriented culture. To further ensure team member and applicant safety, virtual and pre-recorded video interviews will be leveraged this year. Prospective distribution center candidates who apply online will also have a contactless hiring experience.

