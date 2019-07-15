Target Names Hari Govind Senior Vice President of Technology Infrastructure and Operations

MINNEAPOLIS, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) has named Hari Govind as senior vice president of infrastructure and operations for the company's technology team. In this role, Govind will oversee cloud-and-compute capabilities, network connectivity and operations for the technology that powers Target's stores, digital channels, distribution centers and office locations. He will report to Mike McNamara, Target's executive vice president and chief information officer.

Govind joins Target from Facebook, where he was the group manager on the Infrastructure team, leading strategy and execution to help scale platforms for Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp and Oculus. Prior to that, Govind worked at Microsoft Corp. and Honeywell International.

"Technology is more critical than ever in retail, and Target's team has made tremendous progress building great technology for our guests and store team members," said McNamara. "Bringing in an executive with Hari's technical and leadership abilities marks another important step in our journey to create exceptional shopping experiences that redefine what technology can do in retail. I'm confident that Hari's leadership will help us make shopping at Target even easier and more convenient for our guests."

Govind has more than 20 years of experience leading engineering and product management teams, and brings deep expertise in social media, e-commerce, digital advertising, search and cloud infrastructure. Prior to Facebook, Govind led teams that built platform capabilities for Bing, as well as retail and supply chain systems for Xbox. Govind has a master's degree in engineering from Purdue University and a computer science degree from the University of Mysore, India.

"Target has scaled its technology infrastructure and operations to deliver a leading retail omni-channel experience for its guests. With substantial investments in technology, stores, supply chain, and its team, including its commitment to a diverse workforce, Target is uniquely positioned for the next frontier in retail," said Govind. "With more than 1,850 stores, 3,000 engineers and 350,000 team members at Target worldwide, I am excited to join an incredibly passionate team with a culture that is laser focused on creating joyful guest experiences."

Govind joins Target in July.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at more than 1,800 stores and at Target.com. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. For more information, visit Target.com/Pressroom. For a behind-the-scenes look at Target, visit Target.com/abullseyeview or follow @TargetNews on Twitter.

SOURCE Target Corporation

Related Links

https://www.target.com

