Target Names Heath Holtz Supply Chain & Logistics Senior Vice President

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced the hiring of Heath Holtz as senior vice president, field operations. Holtz will oversee Target's supply chain and logistics field network to support Target's more than 1,800 stores.

Holtz joins the company March 1 and will report to Arthur Valdez, Target's executive vice president and chief supply chain and logistics officer.

"Target has built an industry-leading supply chain and logistics network that supports our stores as shopping destinations and local fulfillment hubs," says Valdez. "Heath's strong track record of leading global teams to elevate operational quality and efficiency make him a valuable addition to Target as we continue evolving our supply chain to meet guest needs."

Holtz comes to Target from Nissan Motor Corporation, where he most recently served as senior vice president of manufacturing, supply chain management and purchasing in North America. During his 14 years at Nissan, he led large, global teams solving complex supply chain issues and developing operational excellence rooted in precision, on-time performance and quality products. Holtz also has held positions at Dell and in the U.S. Air Force.

"Target has set a high standard for operational excellence, and I'm eager to build upon the incredible progress they've made in designing a true omnichannel network," says Holtz. "I'm excited to help remedy the challenges of a vast retail supply chain at an admired brand like Target, which is leading the industry in transforming the physical and digital shopping experiences for guests to enjoy."

