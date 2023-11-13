TARGET-NASH Offers Unprecedented Glimpse into Growing Public Health Concerns with Few Treatment Options

World-Leading Liver Disease Registry Surpasses 37,000+ Enrolled Patients
with Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the growing unmet need for real-world evidence (RWE) surrounding metabolic liver diseases, industry leader Target RWE released new updates on TARGET-NASH, one of the largest real-world datasets of its kind.

The TARGET-NASH longitudinal registry has enrolled more than 7,000 patients in the U.S. and Europe, with approximately 750 pediatric patients. The data represent over 500,000 patient months of follow-up of patients with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) (formerly NAFLD/NASH), including patients with cirrhosis.

TARGET-NASH will be enriched with 30,000 additional patients with MASLD from Target RWE's broader TARGET-Liver Disease (LD) protocol, which is supporting the Cirrhosis Quality Collaborative for the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases.

Median follow-up in TARGET-NASH is more than 74 months with real-world clinical data available to evaluate the natural history of disease, real-world disease management strategies including treatments and procedures, medical events of interest, and clinical outcomes. Detailed treatment information on medications used in usual clinical practice is readily available. For example, among patients enrolled in TARGET-NASH and TARGET–LD, approximately 15% have been treated or are currently being treated with a GLP-1 receptor agonist.

More than 30% of the TARGET-NASH U.S. cohort have had at least one liver biopsy and over 3,300 participants have provided biospecimen samples that are available to conduct research analyses and real-time testing, such as biomarker characterizations, diagnostic assay development and validation, sequencing, and genotyping. Approximately 40% of TARGET-NASH U.S. participants have contributed patient-reported outcomes (PRO) measures, including more than 450 pediatric participants.

"Metabolic liver diseases are some of the most concerning public health concerns facing populations around the world. Providers are grappling with increased numbers of people living with chronic and progressive liver diseases with few treatment options on the horizon," said Michael W. Fried, M.D., FAASLD, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer, Target RWE, and former president of AASLD.

"At Target RWE, our large-scale and robust datasets powered by industry-leading advanced analytics can lead to a deeper understanding of the characteristics of liver disease populations in the real world. Until now, stakeholders had little access to treatment patterns for this complex patient population being treated for multiple co-morbidities."

New research from TARGET-NASH will be presented at the upcoming American Heart Association 2023 meeting in Philadelphia (Nov. 11-13) titled "Analysis of discrimination and calibration of two cardiovascular risk scores in patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis shows a need for improved accuracy of these models."

Additionally, Target RWE is currently attending The Liver Meeting®, November 10-14 in Boston, booth #B1116. Follow us on X (@TargetRWE) and LinkedIn to keep up with the latest news!

About Target RWE
As the industry's best-in-class, complete real-world evidence (RWE) solution, Target RWE is a distinctly collaborative enterprise that unifies real-world data (RWD) sets and advanced RWE analytics in an integrated community, shifting the paradigm in healthcare for how decisions are made to improve lives.

Target RWE sources unique, connected data sets across multiple therapeutic areas representing granular data from diverse patients in academic and community settings. Our rigorous, interactive, and advanced RWE analytics extract deep insights from RWD to answer important questions in healthcare. Target RWE brings together the brightest minds in healthcare through an unmatched community of key opinion leaders, patients, and healthcare stakeholders in a collaborative and dynamic model. www.targetrwe.com

