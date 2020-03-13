TARGET PharmaSolutions Launches Real-World Asthma Study

DURHAM, N.C., March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TARGET PharmaSolutions Inc., a real-world evidence clinical data company, announced today the launch of its seventh observational cohort study, TARGET-ASTHMA.

"TARGET-ASTHMA will capture important data on patients with asthma in the real world," said Steering Committee Chair, Michael Wechsler, MD, Professor of Medicine and Director of the National Jewish Health Cohen Family Asthma Institute. "This will not only aid in mapping the natural history of asthma but will also provide insights into the impact of different treatment paradigms on patient populations over time and collect real-world data as new agents are proceeding to market."

TARGET-ASTHMA is a longitudinal study of participants being treated for asthma, and will capture additional respiratory diseases in the future, extending 3-years retrospectively prior to patient consent and 10-years prospectively. Structured and unstructured medical record data is received from community and academic sites to build the database, including patient-reported outcome measures and biorepository samples. Partners utilize the real-world data throughout pharmaceutical development and commercialization processes to inform optimal treatment approaches and potential solutions.

"In working with partners and investigative sites, there has been significant interest in a reliable, longitudinal view of patients with respiratory complications, like asthma, to better understand the challenges of this chronic disease," said TARGET PharmaSolutions CEO, Neal Bibeau. "We are pleased to announce the launch of TARGET-ASTHMA and the enrollment of our first patient. We look forward to working with Dr. Wechsler and other key leaders in this area."

The company launched its first real-world disease community in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, TARGET-NASH, in 2016, which is in its fourth year of data collection. Other ongoing TARGET studies include hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), immune-mediated inflammatory skin conditions (DERM), and chronic hepatitis B (HBV).

The TARGET model organizes groups of stakeholders around specific diseases to produce regulatory-grade data and analysis about its natural history, current treatment paradigms, and patient outcomes. Stakeholders include key scientific leaders, regulatory agencies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and patient advocacy groups who provide direction for the study aims and structure.

