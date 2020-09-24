Target QR Strategies Announces Commencement of Operations of Golden Eagle Growth Fund

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Target QR Strategies announced today that the Golden Eagle Growth strategy began trading in May 2020.

Robert Zuccaro, CFA, Founder and Chief Investment Officer, describes Target QR's Golden Eagle Growth strategy as the culmination of his over forty-year investment career, based on the strongest body of quantitative research he has ever created.

Target QR Strategies seeks high returns by investing in a concentrated stock portfolio of what it considers the "world's fastest growing companies". Zuccaro commented, "What makes our approach so powerful is our ability to strip out capital spending when determining a firm's real profit potential. We believe that Wall Street and fundamental equity analysts struggle to value fast-growing deficit companies accurately".

The Adviser's investment selection process centers around the key variables of high profits growth and New High Stock price patterns. Target QR currently manages $34 million in proprietary assets using the Golden Eagle Growth strategy.

Robert Zuccaro was an early pioneer in the development and trading of quantitative models. Robert's career includes the management of institutional portfolios, corporate and municipal pension funds and two mutual funds. He has received recognition in such publications as CDA Investment Technologies, Nelson Publications, the Wall Street Journal and the Lipper Mutual Fund Survey.

For more information on Target QR Strategies please contact Marc Zuccaro or visit www.TargetQR.com .

Media Contact:

Charlotte Luer

[email protected]

+1 (239) 404-6785



SOURCE Target Qr Strategies, LLC