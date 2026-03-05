Target Ramps Up Store Investments to Fuel New Chapter of Growth

Target to open more than 30 new stores in 2026, with the first seven opening this March

Retailer's 2,000th store to open in Fuquay-Varina, N.C., featuring Target's open-layout design that delivers an elevated guest experience

MINNEAPOLIS, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced plans to open more than 30 new stores in 2026, including its 2,000th location in Fuquay-Varina, N.C. The openings are part of a new chapter in the company's strategy to drive long-term, sustainable growth by investing in stores. This includes plans to add more than 300 new stores by 2035, with seven locations welcoming guests this March as part of the company's continued expansion.

Target's new stores and remodels are supported by its $5 billion capital investment plan for 2026 — reflecting its commitment to deliver a more consistent, elevated shopping experience, while leveraging technology to fulfill online orders faster and easier for guests. This comes alongside an investment of hundreds of millions of dollars in additional store payroll and training to improve guest service in 2026.

These investments help Target deliver against the growth priorities laid out by CEO Michael Fiddelke that will guide the retailer's decision-making in 2026 and beyond.

"Guests tell us all the time they want a Target closer to home, and this investment helps us do exactly that," said Adrienne Costanzo, chief stores officer, Target. "That means even more neighborhoods will get the full Target experience: trend-forward style and value, technology that makes the trip effortless and awesome teams who deliver easy, inspiring and friendly moments every single day."

About Target's 2,000th store

The 148,000-square-foot North Carolina store, located near Raleigh, represents the future of Target's elevated guest experience with its open, easily navigable layout, convenient same-day services and winning team delivering a more relaxed and enjoyable shopping visit. In fact, 92% of shoppers at Target's newest store format are highly satisfied with the overall experience, according to guest surveys.

The Fuquay-Varina store is Target's latest food-forward prototype, with a food and beverage department that is 30% larger than the chain average, offering an extensive selection of guest-favorite owned and national brands.

For added convenience, the store will feature same-day services including Drive Up with 24 pickup lanes, Order Pickup and same-day delivery, along with next-day delivery options throughout the Raleigh market.

With a CVS Pharmacy, Starbucks Cafe and Disney Shop at Target, the store will deliver a true one-stop shopping experience.

It will be Target's 55th store in North Carolina, where the retailer also operates a regional distribution center and has had a presence since 1995.

Last year, Target donated $8.9 million in community giving across the state — part of the company's commitment to giving 5% of profits to communities*. Target team members also volunteered more than 25,000 hours with North Carolina nonprofits in 2025.

Accelerating store investment progress

Six other new Target stores open this March in Bakersfield and Delano, California; Springfield, Missouri; Jersey City and West Orange, New Jersey; and Dallas, Texas. They are among more than 30 new stores Target is opening this year, and more than 130 remodels. Next-day delivery will also launch in more than 20 new metro areas including Indianapolis, Memphis, Tenn., and Cincinnati, reaching 60% of the U.S. population.

Like the Fuquay-Varina store, each new location is bringing the best of Target: an easy, inspiring and friendly experience that keeps guests coming back, whether they're stopping in, picking up or shopping digitally. The retailer is also making a commitment to the neighborhoods it calls home.

"Every time we open a new Target store, we're planting roots in that community," Costanzo said. "That means in addition to delivering a better shopping experience that's faster and more reliable, we're creating growth and opportunity — through good jobs, support for local nonprofits and long-term economic investment in the neighborhoods we serve. When our teams and communities thrive, so do we."

* Since 1946, we have given 5% of our profits to communities in products, cash and through the Target Foundation, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Calculated based on the average of the prior three years of Target's pre-tax profits. Giving includes Target's product and cash donations and Target Foundation's cash donations. Excludes cash donations from Target to Target Foundation.

