Target Reveals First Look at Huge Summer Savings for Target Deal Days

Everyone can access the best deals right from the comfort of their homes on Target.com or the Target app, with thousands of new deals each day. Today, Target is revealing a sneak peek at some of the hottest deals, which include:

Day One ( Monday, July 15 )

) 40% off select furniture and indoor rugs



Great deals on top kitchen brands, like Instant Pot, Kitchen Aid and more



Save on top floorcare items from Shark, Dyson, Hoover and more



Buy two, get one free on books

Day Two ( Tuesday, July 16 )

) 5% off Target eGiftCards™ (email and mobile delivery only)



30% off exclusive home brands, including indoor and outdoor furniture and rugs, bedding, bath and more



Up to 30% off select small appliances, cookware and floorcare



Great deals for the family, like 30% off swim and select sandals



Up to 30% off top toy brands and select sporting goods



30% off Cat & Jack uniforms for kids



Up to 30% off Evenflo carseats and strollers

These deals are on top of Target's already low everyday prices and, as always, guests can take advantage of 5% off using their Target REDcards*. And beginning today, Target is offering select deals across apparel, home and more for guests who want to get a jump-start on their shopping. Deals are available on Target.com only until Sunday, July 14, at 11:59 p.m. CT.

Throughout Target Deal Days, guests can access Target's convenient pickup and delivery options to get what they want, when they want. Guests can select their favorite deals and opt for same-day pickup with Drive Up through the Target app, or in-store Order Pickup through the app or Target.com. And if guests are more interested in getting deals delivered in as soon as one hour, Target has them covered there, too: Same-day delivery shopped by Shipt will be available throughout the sale for eligible items through Target.com. And, of course, guests can enjoy free two-day shipping when they spend $35 or use their Target REDcards.

Guests can visit Target.com beginning Monday, July 15, to grab these red-hot summer savings and for more information on specific offers. Target Deal Days will begin on Target.com early in the morning Monday, July 15, and run through Tuesday, July 16, at 11:59 p.m. CT.

