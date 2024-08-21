Target RWE Announces the Launch of engage™ - An Innovative, Digital Patient-Centric Engagement Platform

Simplified, scalable, and flexible interventional tool to collect patient-reported outcome measures and clinician-reported outcomes beyond the standard of care

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Real-world evidence (RWE) leader, Target RWE, today announced its new patient-centric platform engage™ - utilized by both patients and study sites to seamlessly capture digital, protocol-specific patient-reported outcome (PRO) measures and clinician-reported outcomes (ClinROs) in the real world.

"We are excited to launch engage™ which will be instrumental in supporting our ongoing strategic partnership with the American Association of the Study of Liver Disease (AASLD) and their Cirrhosis Quality Collaborative (CQC) initiatives," said Target RWE Chief Medical Officer Michael W. Fried, MD, FAASLD. "Initial deployments of our new platform have already demonstrated improved patient adherence and increased completion rates of patient-reported outcomes among patients with cirrhosis in our TARGET-LIVER DISEASE registry."

engage™ is a simplified, scalable, and flexible tool to collect PRO measures and ClinROs beyond the standard of care. Post this

Developed to empower patients to actively participate in Target RWE registries, engage™ is supported by highly engaged study sites across the U.S. to streamline PRO measure data collection beyond the standard of care. The proprietary platform allows study sites to digitally capture patient consent forms, integrate ClinROs into workflows, and provide patient compensation via Paypal and/or Venmo for eligible completed milestones.

"Today's announcement represents a significant milestone in Target RWE's mission to advance the generation of real-world evidence and enhance the collection of meaningful patient data beyond electronic medical records," said Target RWE Chief Executive Officer Derek Evans. "By placing patients at the center of our real-world registries, we are fostering improved patient engagement and acceleration of insights to transform clinical practice and improve patient outcomes."

Key features include:

User-friendly platform: Patients can easily access and securely contribute health information through an accessible mobile app or web portal.

Rapid patient enrollment & easy management: Patients can self-enroll and submit required consent forms – with a dashboard view of all enrolled patients and milestones accessible for study sites.

Flexible data collection: engage™ provides an intuitive, easy-to-use solution for study sites to customize study design and data collection schedules.

Streamlined operations: Sites can reduce administrative burden and save time with digital survey completion, automated payments, and more efficient management of PROs, ClinROs, and biospecimens.

The collaborative engage™ platform helps ensure real-world data collected from Target RWE patient registries is of the highest quality and relevance, ultimately leading to more meaningful and impactful RWE.

To learn more about the solution and how it can transform RWE, please visit https://targetrwe.com/ or contact our team at [email protected].

Follow us on X (@TargetRWE) and LinkedIn to keep up with the latest news!

About Target RWE

As the industry's best-in-class, complete real-world evidence (RWE) solution, Target RWE is a distinctly collaborative enterprise that unifies real-world data (RWD) sets and advanced RWE analytics in an integrated community, shifting the paradigm in healthcare for how decisions are made to improve lives.

Target RWE sources unique, connected data sets across multiple therapeutic areas representing granular data from diverse patients in academic and community settings. Our rigorous, interactive, and advanced RWE analytics extract deep insights from RWD to answer important questions in healthcare. Target RWE brings together the brightest minds in healthcare through an unmatched community of key opinion leaders, patients, and healthcare stakeholders in a collaborative and dynamic model. www.targetrwe.com

Contact:

Kayla Slake

Senior Marketing Manager

[email protected]

984.234.0268 ext 205

SOURCE Target RWE