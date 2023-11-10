Target RWE Releases Important Updates on the Cirrhosis Quality Collaborative/TARGET-Liver Disease Partnership with the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases

Target RWE

Nov. 10, 2023

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Real-world evidence (RWE) leader Target RWE announced today that the CQC and TARGET-Liver Disease (LD) partnership with the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) has enrolled approximately 75,000 patients.

The strategic partnership between Target RWE and AASLD is designed to fulfill the unmet need for a large, real-world registry of patients with chronic liver diseases. Utilizing a broad protocol, TARGET-LD collects patient data across multiple sites to identify variations in treatment approaches, outcomes, and patient-reported measures. The extensive data set supports AASLD's CQC initiative of a Learning Health Network to improve the quality, safety, and value of care for patients living with chronic liver disease and cirrhosis.

The collaboration also facilitates the study of the natural history of disease and the evaluation of patient characteristics, disease management, treatments, and clinical outcomes among many subpopulations of patients with chronic liver disease, which include:

  • 30,000+ patients with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), previously nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD),
  • 6,500+ with hepatitis B virus (HBV),
  • 4,800+ with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), previously non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH),
  • 3,500+ patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC),
  • 700+ patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), and
  • 400+ patients with primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC).

"We have made significant strides since the launch of the AASLD/CQC partnership in enrolling an unprecedented number of patients living with liver disease, including MASLD and cirrhosis," said Michael W. Fried, M.D., FAASLD, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer, Target RWE, and former president of AASLD. "These liver diseases are growing in prevalence and are placing a tremendous burden on healthcare systems around the world. We are thrilled to continue to collaborate with AASLD to play a role in helping providers come to terms with the rapidly evolving liver disease landscape among patients with chronic liver disease and cirrhosis."

"We are excited by the progress of the CQC/Target RWE partnership since its launch last year. This important evidence is critical to our provider community as we grapple with an increasing number of patients facing liver diseases that have a high impact on quality of life, morbidity, and mortality," said Fasiha Kanwal, M.D., MSHS, FAASLD, CQC Co-Chair.

New research from TARGET-NASH will be presented at the upcoming American Heart Association 2023 meeting in Philadelphia (Nov. 11-13) titled "Analysis of discrimination and calibration of two cardiovascular risk scores in patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis shows a need for improved accuracy of these models."

Additionally, Target RWE will be attending The Liver Meeting®, November 10-14 in Boston, booth #B1116. Follow us on X (@TargetRWE) and LinkedIn to keep up with the latest news!

About Target RWE

As the industry's best-in-class, complete real world evidence (RWE) solution, Target RWE is a distinctly collaborative enterprise that unifies real world data (RWD) sets and advanced RWE analytics in an integrated community, shifting the paradigm in healthcare for how decisions are made to improve lives.

Target RWE sources unique, connected data sets across multiple therapeutic areas representing granular data from diverse patients in academic and community settings. Our rigorous, interactive, and advanced RWE analytics extract deep insights from RWD to answer important questions in healthcare. Target RWE brings together the brightest minds in healthcare through an unmatched community of key opinion leaders, patients, and healthcare stakeholders in a collaborative and dynamic model. www.targetrwe.com

