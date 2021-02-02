Target RWE Shares Weight Loss Data From Ongoing NASH Study

Study shows only 32% of overweight or obese adults with NAFLD in the U.S. achieved 5% or more weight reduction Tweet this

Over a median follow-up of 39 months, the study found the following results:

32% of patients had weight reduction of 5% or more;

Median time to initial weight loss was shorter in patients who were obesity class 2/3; and

Only 25% of patients maintained 5% or more weight loss.

"We know that obesity and metabolic syndrome are major risk factors for the development of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), and its more severe form, NASH. Thus, lifestyle modifications such as weight reduction are a critical step in the treatment of the disease," said Miguel Malespin, MD, Transplant Hepatology Specialist, Tampa General Hospital, and lead author on the manuscript. "The results of weight loss and weight gain from the TARGET-NASH cohort can help inform future studies of management of NAFLD."

"Our analyses found that among those with initial weight loss, 21% regained weight back to baseline during follow-up, and 59% of those patients did so within the first year of weight loss," said Anna Lok, MD, Professor of Medicine, University of Michigan, and senior author. "These data have implications for identifying patient populations who are more or less likely to lose weight in the absence of pharmacological interventions and provide important background information for the interpretation of clinical trial results."

TARGET-NASH is a longitudinal study of adults and pediatric participants with NAFLD and/or NASH in usual clinical practice. Target RWE's NASH sites include 65 community and academic centers in the U.S. and Europe that have enrolled more than 5,700 participants to date. Three years of retrospective data is obtained at time of enrollment and patients are then followed prospectively for a minimum of 5 years, including patient-reported outcome measures and biospecimen samples.

About Target RWE

Target RWE is a health evidence solutions company generating real-world evidence and regulatory-grade data to advance clinical, medical, and commercial outcomes.

Target RWE designs custom data sets, analyses, and evidence to address the complexities of healthcare evidence questions and quality initiatives. Target RWE has developed a turnkey health evidence solution which rapidly aggregates real-world data from a network of sites across the U.S., Europe, and other non-U.S. locations. Visit www.targetrwe.com for more.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Kayla Slake

[email protected]

984.234.0268 ext. 205

Gagnier Communications

Dan Gagnier / Jeffrey Mathews

646-569-5897

[email protected]

SOURCE Target RWE

Related Links

http://www.targetrwe.com

