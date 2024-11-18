Target RWE Unveils Latest Developments in TARGET-Liver Disease and Cirrhosis Quality Collaborative Partnership with the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases

Company announces 600,000+ patient enrollment milestone in TARGET-LD

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Target RWE, real-world evidence leader, today shared updates from its strategic partnership with AASLD to support the Cirrhosis Quality Collaborative (CQC) that includes an enrollment milestone of 600,000+ patients in the TARGET-LIVER DISEASE (LD) observational study.

Specifically aimed at evaluating gaps between best-practice and current practice to advance care quality and outcomes for patients living with cirrhosis, the strategic partnership between AASLD and Target RWE also was developed to fulfill the unmet need for a large, real-world registry of patients with all stages and types of chronic liver diseases. With the enrollment of 600,000+ patients receiving liver care at over 75 U.S. hospitals, clinics and physician owned practices in the TARGET-LD study, rigorous real-world research is possible to evaluate all etiologies of chronic liver disease, cirrhosis and complications of advanced liver disease supporting the AASLD mission to advance and disseminate the science and practice of hepatology.

"CQC/Target RWE is an important element in our current strategic priority to advance scientific leadership in liver disease. Despite ground-breaking innovations in the treatment of various liver diseases, such as hepatitis B, hepatitis C and liver transplantation, the number of Americans succumbing from chronic liver disease has continued to rise in the past two decades," said W. Ray Kim, MD, MBA, FAASLD, AASLD President and Professor of Medicine at Mayo Clinic Arizona, Scottsdale, AZ. "CQC/Target RWE will provide important opportunities to understand how we may disrupt liver disease impact on the population level."

"AASLD is encouraged by the strides made by the CQC/Target RWE partnership that started two years ago. With liver disease as the second leading cause of digestive disease-related death (after colorectal cancer) and cirrhosis accounting for nearly 60,000 deaths in the U.S every year, the cirrhosis cohort enrolled in the TARGET-LD study is an invaluable resource for advancing our understanding of cirrhosis and to connect members to promote learning and improvements in the quality, safety, and value of care for patients living with cirrhosis," said Michael Volk, MD, MSc, FAASLD, CQC Co-Chair.

TARGET-LD is an observational real-world study that collects patient data from multiple health systems across the U.S. to identify variations in treatment approaches, outcomes, and patient-reported outcome measures in subpopulations of patients with chronic liver disease. Some examples of the subpopulations enrolled in TARGET-LD include metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), hepatitis B virus (HBV), hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cirrhosis, Alpha-1 anti-trypsin deficiency, alcoholic liver disease (ALD), and Wilson's disease.

"Since the launch of our partnership with AASLD/CQC, the TARGET-LD real-world study has made remarkable progress in enrolling more than 600,000 patients affected by liver diseases, including MASLD and cirrhosis," said Target RWE Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder, Michael W. Fried, MD, FAASLD. "We are honored to continue strengthening our partnership with AASLD and the CQC to develop actionable insights that can positively impact the increasing challenges that healthcare systems and providers face as liver disease becomes more prevalent and more treatments enter the market."

TARGET-LD offers researchers, clinicians, and industry stakeholders critical insights to accelerate drug development and improve clinical practices. The study's scale and scope enable Target RWE to support innovative research across a broad spectrum of liver diseases, providing a foundation for evidence-based practices that meet the needs of the liver disease community.

About Target RWE

Target RWE generates real-world evidence (RWE) that informs strategic decisions across the drug development lifecycle. Our unique combination of clinical, analytical and technical expertise enables comprehensive insight generation from complete retrospective and prospective longitudinal patient journeys, with unparalleled scale and accuracy.

About AASLD

AASLD is the leading organization of scientists and health care professionals committed to preventing and curing liver disease. We foster research that leads to improved treatment options for millions of liver disease patients. We advance the science and practice of hepatology through educational conferences, training programs, professional publications and partnerships with government agencies and sister societies.

