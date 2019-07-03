Target Stores to Sell Rubicon Bakers Social-Mission Cupcakes

RICHMOND, Calif., July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Target stores in Northern California announce the launch of Rubicon Bakers handcrafted cupcakes, including three vegan flavors. Target's decision signals that mainstream customers are ready for desserts that are not only delicious, but also baked by a social-mission company. Rubicon Bakers seeks to "Bake a Better World" through its mission to transform lives, its conscious business practices and the sourcing of ingredients free from artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. Eight varieties of Rubicon Bakers cupcakes will be on Target store shelves in early July.

This new distribution confirms a rapidly growing trend as plant-based foods move out of the alternative section and into the mainstream. According to a 2018 Nielsen study conducted for the Plant Based Foods Association, plant-based food sales grew by 20% over the previous year, topping $3.3 billion and outpacing other foods sales growth by 10 times.

"We're thrilled to partner with Target to provide our line of delicious, hand-finished cupcakes to its customers," says Andrew Stoloff, Rubicon Bakers president. "Just like our everyday cupcake line, our vegan options are decadent, rich and ready to be enjoyed by all types of eaters."

At Rubicon Bakers, desserts are more than sweet treats; they represent a path to "Bake A Better World" through the brand's commitment to hire and support those with significant barriers to employment. Many employees come to Rubicon from life on the streets, from prison or recently recovered from substance abuse. When Target shoppers choose Rubicon Bakers cupcakes, they are choosing to treat themselves and help transform lives. All 117 Target stores in Northern California will now offer Rubicon Bakers' full line of filled cupcakes: Chocolate Cream, Carrot, Lemon, Red Velvet, Vanilla, Vegan Chocolate Blackout, Vegan Neapolitan and Vegan Vanilla.

ABOUT RUBICON BAKERS: Founded in 1993 with a mission to help those in need of a second chance, Rubicon Bakers is more than a bakery. By hiring those who have been incarcerated, homeless, or recently recovered from substance abuse, Rubicon Bakers spreads compassion to build a strong and empowered community. Now a national brand, Rubicon Bakers handcrafted baked goods, free from artificial flavors, colors and preservatives, are available in more than 2,500 stores nationwide. "Bake a Better World" is the mantra for this socially-conscious Certified B Corporation that scratch-bakes more than 50 hand-finished products, as well as seasonal desserts, for specialty and mainstream grocers across the country. Visit rubiconbakers.com for more information and sweet inspiration.

