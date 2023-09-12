TARGET TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL INC. INTRODUCES REVOLUTIONARY NEW INFILL

News provided by

Target Technologies International Inc.

12 Sep, 2023, 07:00 ET

Cooling Plant-Based Infill Has Arrived!

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Technologies International Inc. (TTII), announced today that the company has been named the exclusive distributor of NATURE'S INFILL™. This American-grown, sustainable, high-performance infill is made from organic corn material and delivers benefits unsurpassed in the industry.

The product was created with safety in mind. As many parts of the world are experiencing prolonged periods of extreme heat, the corn-based infill can reduce the surface temperature of the turf by up to 29°F through slow water evaporation. Additionally, its unique shape and composition provide excellent shock absorption and cushioning, and the infill is free from harmful chemicals and toxins making it an ideal choice for athletic fields, playgrounds, dog parks, and more.

While safety is paramount, testing reflects the emphasis on performance of NATURE'S INFILL. This low maintenance infill tested highly successful in HIC, AAA and GMax performance testing along with silica sand and pad, while friability roller testing demonstrated durability and longevity.

John B. Giraud, managing director of TTII, commented "This is a revolutionary infill that delivers on safety, performance, durability, and sustainability. When we recognized the multiple benefits of Nature's Infill, we quickly realized it was a game changer and wanted to be the exclusive distributor of this specialty infill product." 

The grass has never been greener at Highland Elementary School in Visalia, CA.  The school project was featured in a recent article by the Visalia Times Delta where Nature's Infill was installed in their new synthetic turf field.  Click here for more information on this exciting project.

NATURE'S INFILL ships in 40 lb. bags or 2,000 lb. bulk bags to support the variety of landscape turf needs and distributed globally by TTII. 

About Target Technologies International Inc. (TTII)

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, TTII is one of the artificial sports field industry's premium infill and related products suppliers. With more than 60 years of experience, TTII is recognized for innovation, quality products, logistics and a focus on environmentally conscious products. For more information on the company and NATURE'S INFILL click here for specification sheets and testing reports or visit the company's website at www.ttiionline.com, call 888.887.7373 or 604.421.3620 or email [email protected]. TTII is a wholly owned subsidiary of The QUIKRETE Companies®.

SOURCE Target Technologies International Inc.

Also from this source

TTII™ PLAY IT COOL™ INFILL

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.