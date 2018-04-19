Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Colorado

Cumulatively, the new partnership gives nearly 4 million households across Colorado access to Target products delivered by Shipt in as little as one hour. To celebrate the introduction of the service, new members who sign up prior to launch will receive an annual membership for $49 (regularly $99).

"Same-day delivery was at the top of our list when we were thinking about ways to make shopping at Target even easier," said John Mulligan, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Target. "Shipt's personalized, customer-focused approach fits perfectly with our commitment to deliver a convenient, exceptional experience and we're excited to begin offering same-day service across Colorado."

Founded in 2014, Shipt is committed to simplifying its members' lives by offering a new, convenient same-day shopping experience. Shipt's marketplace gives customers the ability to browse, search and shop the in-store assortment of products online. Customers can note preferences, choose a one-hour delivery window and pay for their order, all within the app. Shipt's expert team of shoppers takes care of selecting, bagging and delivering the items. The annual membership grants access to free, unlimited delivery on orders over $35.

"Shipt is bringing same-day delivery to a number of bustling neighborhoods across Colorado, simplifying how residents shop for their lifestyle essentials," said Bill Smith, founder and chief executive officer, Shipt. "Through our app, our members have access to everything they need, when they need it, right at their fingertips. This is just the beginning of the expansion Shipt and Target have planned for the year."

Leading up to the launch, Shipt plans to add more than 800 Shipt shoppers across Colorado to be part of the team responsible for ensuring complete, accurate fulfillments of each order. To apply to be a Shipt shopper, visit Shipt.com and click "Get Paid to Shop."

Through this partnership, Target plans to offer convenient, same-day delivery of its in-store assortment of groceries, essentials, home, electronics, toys and other products from approximately half of stores by early 2018. The majority of Target stores will offer the service by the 2018 holiday season, and by the end of the year, it will be in nearly 180 markets, reaching 80 million households, or close to 65 percent of U.S. households. By the end of 2019, same-day delivery will include all major product categories at Target.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at 1,829 stores and at Target.com. Since 1946, Target has given 5 percent of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. For more information, visit Target.com/Pressroom. For a behind-the-scenes look at Target, visit Target.com/abullseyeview or follow @TargetNews on Twitter.

About Shipt

Shipt is a membership-based online grocery marketplace delivering fresh foods and household essentials through a community of shoppers and a convenient app. Shipt offers quality, personalized grocery delivery to members for $99 per year, and is available to nearly 50 million households in more than 100 markets across the country. Throughout 2018, Shipt will continue to expand by adding both Target stores and additional retailer partners to its online marketplace, offering members more options to shop. Shipt was founded in The Magic City, Birmingham, Ala., and maintains offices in Birmingham and San Francisco, Calif. For more information, visit Shipt.com.

