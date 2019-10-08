Target to Power Toys"R"Us Shopping Experience

MINNEAPOLIS and PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) and Tru Kids Brands™ ("Tru Kids"), the proud parent of the Toys"R"Us® brand, announced today that Target's toy assortment, digital capabilities and fulfillment services will support the new online and in-store Toys"R"Us shopping experiences in the United States.

Relaunching today, ToysRUs.com features content-rich videos and articles on the latest trends and hottest toy brands, in-depth product reviews, hot toy lists and brand experiences to help consumers find the perfect toys and gifts to delight kids of all ages. Consumers browsing toys on ToysRUs.com can click "Buy Now at Target.com " to be automatically linked to the same product page on Target.com to complete their purchase.

Target.com will also power online sales in new Toys"R"Us experiential retail stores that will launch later this fall in Houston, Texas and Paramus, New Jersey. The stores are designed to showcase new products out of the box, and create memorable experiences for kids and families that allow for in-person product discovery. Guests interested in purchasing items not available in store will interact with sales associates who will assist them in completing sales transactions that will be fulfilled through Target.com.

Consumers will be able to take advantage of all of the great benefits when shopping Target.com, including free two-day shipping, same-day curbside or store order pickup, same-day delivery with Shipt, Target Circle loyalty benefits, easy in-store returns and 5% off when using a Target REDcard. With Target's same-day pick-up and delivery options, Toys"R"Us customers will be able to get their online purchases faster than ever – an online order can be ready for pickup or delivery to most U.S. households in as soon as one hour.

"Target's leadership in toys, digital and fulfillment are an unbeatable platform for Toys"R"Us to reconnect with their fans while we introduce them to the ease and convenience of shopping at Target," said Nikhil Nayar, senior vice president of merchandising, Target. "By applying our capabilities in a new way with Toys"R"Us, we can serve even more toy shoppers, drive new growth, and build on our toy leadership."

"Our U.S. strategy is to bring back the Toys"R"Us brand in a modern way through a strong experiential and content-rich omnichannel concept," said Richard Barry, CEO of Tru Kids. "The foundation of that strategy requires the help of a retail industry leader and Target is the ideal retailer to support a new Toys"R"Us shopping experience, which is designed to provide families with endless ways to discover, play and enjoy toys. Target will help us deliver on that experience with its toy assortment, digital strength and ability to deliver orders to shoppers in a matter of hours."

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at more than 1,800 stores and at Target.com. Since 1946, Target has given 5 percent of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. For the latest store count or more information, visit Target.com/Pressroom. For a behind-the-scenes look at Target, visit Target.com/abullseyeview or follow @TargetNews on Twitter.

About Tru Kids Brands

Tru Kids is the parent of beloved brands, including Toys"R"Us®, Babies"R"Us®, and Geoffrey® the Giraffe. Established in January 2019, Tru Kids is focused on growing its family of brands through innovative partnerships that deliver kid-and-parent-focused experiences that expand beyond traditional retail concepts in the physical and digital spaces. The company delivers a wealth of services to our valued license partners around the world. Celebrating over 70 years of heritage, Tru Kids is a new company with an expert team focused on families, kids, and play. Learn more at www.trukidsbrands.com.

