TargetBay Teams Up with Google to Send Product Reviews to Google Shopping Ads

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TargetBay, an Ecommerce Marketing Cloud, used by thousands of online stores across the globe, has partnered with Google to share high-quality product reviews from TargetBay's clients on Google Product Search and Google Shopping Ads. Ecommerce store owners and managers can use product reviews to drive more qualified shoppers to their website and gain more visibility across Google.

TargetBay is excited to announce that it is now a Google-approved product reviews aggregator.

Why is TargetBay and Google Partnership Significant?

If you are a client of TargetBay, then you will be able to send your product reviews to Google, and these reviews will now show up in Google Shopping Ads.

This partnership provides higher visibility across Google - both Google Ads and Google Shopping Ads.

The increased exposure drives more qualified shoppers to your product pages.

Product reviews offer better product research and purchase decisions for shoppers.

How does TargetBay help eCommerce stores grow? With TargetBay installed your store can:

Collect verified product and picture reviews Automate review collection process Save store owner management's time Increase trust with online shoppers

Integration

One-click integration with Shopify , BigCommerce , WooCommerce , and Magento . TargetBay has designed its products to make it easier for merchants to install the product and start collecting reviews within the same day.

According to Nash Ogden, Co-Founder of TargetBay,

'We designed our reviews product to help eCommerce merchants collect verified reviews on their online stores and attract more customers to their websites. Reviews represent personal and unbiased user experiences that build user trust. Google scrapes this unique user-generated content to enable its search engine to generate the most relevant search results. The end result is product ratings and reviews actually lower abandoned carts and significantly improve the customer journey by giving customers more confidence to complete the checkout process.'

About TargetBay

TargetBay , based in Atlanta, GA has six eCommerce products - BayReviews for Reviews & Ratings, BayMail for Email Marketing, BayServe for Behavioral Pop-ups, BaySmart for Product Recommendations, BayAds for Retargeting Ads, and BayPics for Instagram Curation. They are seamlessly integrated to drive more conversions for your online store and to lower customer acquisition costs.

