Target.com Now Sells Environmentally Friendly Wood Cutlery from a St. Petersburg-Based Company

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foodstiks, a company known for their compostable wood cutlery, is pleased to announce that their revolutionary premium cutlery 24-piece boxes are now available on Target.com. Foodstiks is delighted to collaborate with Target.com in its efforts to provide consumers with a sustainable alternative to plastic.

Wood is one of the most sustainable materials that can be used. Foodstiks is disposable cutlery made completely of Birch wood, dubbed "the only sustainable alternative to plastic." The environmentally friendly wood cutlery is backyard compostable, is 100 percent natural with no toxic chemicals added, and has natural antibacterial and antimicrobial properties that destroy 99 percent of all potential contaminants.

Picnics, BBQs, birthday celebrations, school meals, and other events are just a few of the possibilities for the eco-friendly cutlery sets. The additionally sells the sturdy cutlery in 1000- and 6000-piece boxes that are perfect for food trucks, restaurants, salad bars, caterers, and any other foodservice professional looking for a non-plastic option.

The sustainable cutlery is receiving recognition and rave reviews from consumers. One delighted customer said, "I can't believe this is just now an option in disposable utensils. These are great, work as intended and they are 100% compostable. These forks are durable, and the wood color even could look nice for a get together."

Another happy customer put it this way, "Great product! These forks are great for the environment and good sturdy material. They have a nice design and feel nice in your hands. I recommend these for anyone looking to make a positive impact on the environment."

Each year, forty billion pieces of plastic disposable flatware are used in the United States alone. Foodstiks' innovative cutlery enables consumers to make a shift and become part of the solution as society attempts to improve its habits and live more sustainably. Foodstiks are 100% Natural, 100% Renewable, and 100% Compostable. And now, Foodstiks 24-piece boxes are available on Target.com.

About Foodstiks: Foodstiks, branded "The Only Sustainable Alternative to Plastic," was founded by Ina and Jim Henderson in St. Petersburg, Florida, in 2017. The forward-thinking company creates and distributes compostable, disposable wood cutlery as a more environmentally friendly alternative to plastic. The acclaimed ecological cutlery is now available on Target.com and can be used for a variety of purposes.

