Targeted Cancer Therapeutics Market, 2025
Jun 05, 2019, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The 2019 Worldwide Market for Targeted Cancer Therapeutics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 2019 Worldwide Market for Targeted Cancer Therapeutics focuses on the expanding area of targeted therapies and includes current products available and discusses some of the most exciting developments in progress.
The United States cancer pharmaceutical industry is the largest in terms of revenues generated. Western European markets are major drivers for innovative cancer treatment markets with growing sales in emerging Eastern European markets. Asia Pacific sales are driven by established economies such as Japan and Australia and emerging markets such as China.
Cancer treatment markets have been slower to develop in Latin American markets, with targeted therapies often secondary to traditional chemotherapy or hormone therapy. The 2019 Worldwide Market for Targeted Cancer Therapeutics provides regional market overviews, encompassing United States and Canada; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and Latin America:
This report covers targeted cancer therapies that do at least one of the following:
- Block or turn off chemical signals that tell the cancer cell to grow and divide
- Change proteins within the cancer cells so the cells die
- Stop making new blood vessels to feed the cancer cells
- Trigger the immune system to kill the cancer cells
- Carry toxins to the cancer cells to kill them, but not normal cells
This report on the targeted cancer therapeutics market specifically focuses on five leading segments of targeted therapies - monoclonal antibodies, tyrosine kinase inhibitors, angiogenesis inhibitors, CDK inhibitors, and proteasome inhibitors - providing information on a global level, including:
- Global Targeted Cancer Therapeutic Market Size and Forecast, 2010-2025 ($millions) (monoclonal antibodies, tyrosine kinase inhibitors, angiogenesis inhibitors, proteasome inhibitors, CDK inhibitors, others)
- Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Market, 2018-2025 ($ millions)
- Top 10 Cancer Indicated Monoclonal Antibodies, 2017 and 2018 Sales (millions $)
- Monoclonal Antibodies in Cancer Therapy (Trade Name, Biological Name, Target, Indication[s])
- Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor Market, 2018-2025 ($ millions)
- Top 10 Cancer Indicated Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors, 2017 and 2018 Sales (millions $)
- Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors in Cancer Therapy (Trade Name, Biological Name, Target, Indication[s])
- Angiogenesis Inhibitor Market, 2018-2025 ($ millions)
- Angiogenesis Inhibitors in Cancer Therapy (Trade Name, Biological Name, Indication[s])
- CDK Inhibitor Market, 2018-2025: ($ millions)
- CDK Inhibitors in Cancer Therapy (Trade Name, Biological Name, Target, Indication[s])
- Proteasome Inhibitor Market, 2018-2025: ($ millions)
- Proteasome Inhibitors in Cancer Therapy (Trade Name, Biological Name, Target, Indication[s])
- Other Targeted Therapies Market, 2018-2025: ($ millions)
- Other Targeted Cancer Therapies (Classification, Trade Name, Biological Name, Target, Indication[s])
The report also provides specific information by type and by target on a global level for the monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKI) segments, including:
Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Market by Type
- Development of the mAb Cancer Treatment Market, 2010-2025 (Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Lymphoma, Leukemia, Myeloma, Melanoma, Lung, Renal, Others)
- Monoclonal Antibody Market by Cancer Type, 2018 and 2025 ($ millions) (Breast, Lymphoma, Lung, Colorectal, Melanoma, Multiple Myeloma, Kidney, Leukemia, Ovarian, Urothelial, Head/Neck, GIST, Brain, Sarcoma, Liver, Other Solid Tumors, Other undisclosed/Unknown)
- Monoclonal Antibody Market, Distribution by Cancer Type, 2018 (%) (Breast, Lymphoma, Lung, Colorectal, Melanoma, Multiple Myeloma, Kidney, Leukemia, Ovarian, Urothelial, Head/Neck, GIST, Brain, Sarcoma, Liver, Other Solid Tumors, Other undisclosed/Unknown)
- Monoclonal Antibody Market Distribution by Indication, 2025 (%) (Breast, Lymphoma, Lung, Colorectal, Melanoma, Multiple Myeloma, Kidney, Leukemia, Ovarian, Urothelial, Head/Neck, GIST, Brain, Sarcoma, Liver, Other Solid Tumors, Other undisclosed/Unknown)
Cancer Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor Market by Type
- Development of the TKI Cancer Treatment Market, 2010-2025 (Leukemia, Lung, Lymphoma, Kidney, Melanoma, GIST, Liver, Pancreatic, Breast, Thyroid, Colorectal, Other)
- TKI Market by Cancer Indication, 2018 and 2025 ($ millions) (Leukemia, Lung, Lymphoma, Kidney, Melanoma, GIST, Liver, Pancreatic, Breast, Thyroid, Colorectal, Other)
- TKI Market Distribution by Cancer Indication, 2018 (%) (Leukemia, Lung, Lymphoma, Kidney, Melanoma, GIST, Liver, Pancreatic, Breast, Thyroid, Colorectal, Other)
- TKI Market Distribution by Cancer Indication, 2025 (%) (Leukemia, Lung, Lymphoma, Kidney, Melanoma, GIST, Liver, Pancreatic, Breast, Thyroid, Colorectal, Other)
Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Market by Target
- Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Market by Target, 2018 and Forecast 2025 ($ millions) (PD-1, HER2, VEGF, CD20, EGFR, CD38, RANKL, CTLA-4, PD-L1, CD30, PDGF)
- Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Market Distribution by Target, 2018 (%) (PD-1, HER2, VEGF, CD20, EGFR, CD38, RANKL, CTLA-4, PD-L1, CD30, PDGF)
- Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Market Distribution by Target, 2025 (%) (PD-1, HER2, VEGF, CD20, EGFR, CD38, RANKL, CTLA-4, PD-L1, CD30, PDGF)
Cancer Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor Market by Target
- Cancer TKI Market by Target, 2018 and Forecast 2025 ($ millions) (Single Target: ALK, ABL, BTK, EGFR, VEGF, HER2, BRAF, Others; Multi-target)
- TKI Market Distribution by Target, 2018 (%) (ALK, ABL, BTK, EGFR, VEGF, HER2, BRAF, Others; Multi-target)
- TKI Market Distribution by Target, 2025 (%) (ALK, ABL, BTK, EGFR, VEGF, HER2, BRAF, Others; Multi-target)
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
- Overview
- Scope and Methodology
- Market Overview and Analysis
Chapter 2: Introduction
- Global Cancer Burden
- Introduction to Cancer
- Biochemistry of Cancer Cells
- Causes of Cancer Growth May Shed Light on Treatment
- Environmental Factors, DNA, RNA
- Cellular Oncogenes
- Tumor Suppressor Genes
- Cancer Treatment Approaches
- What Is Targeted Cancer Therapy?
- Trends in Research and Development of Targeted Cancer Therapeutics
- Cancer Treatment Market Outlook: Targeted vs. Broad Treatments
- Monoclonal Antibodies: The Leading Area of Cancer Targeted Therapy
Chapter 3: Targeted Cancer Therapies: Monoclonal Antibodies
- Monoclonal Antibody Overview
- Market Outlook
- Principal Products
- Avastin (bevacizumab)
- Darzalex (daratumumab)
- Erbitux (cetuximab)
- Herceptin (trastuzumab)
- Kadcyla (ado-trastuzumab emtansine)
- Keytruda (pembrolizumab)
- Opdivo (nivolumab)
- Perjeta (pertuzumab)
- Rituxan (rituximab)
- Yervoy (ipilimumab)
- Xgeva (denosumab)
- Market Breakdown of Monoclonal Antibodies
- Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Market by Target
- Regional Market Summary
- Competitor Summary
- Genentech/Roche
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Merck & Co.
- Amgen
- Janssen Biotech/J&J
- Eli Lilly & Co.
- EMD Serono
Chapter 4: Targeted Cancer Therapies: Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors
- Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor Overview
- Market Outlook
- Principal Products
- Imbruvica (ibrutinib)
- Sprycel (dasatinib)
- Tasigna (nilotinib)
- Tagrisso (osimertinib)
- Gleevec (imatinib)
- Mekinist+Tafinlar (trametinib + dabrafenib)
- Sutent (sunitinib)
- Jakafi/Jakavi (ruxolitinib)
- Nexavar (sorafenib)
- Votrient (pazopanib)
- Market Breakdown of Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors
- Cancer Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor Market by Target
- Cancer Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor Market by Type
- Regional Market Summary
- Competitor Summary
- Novartis
- AbbVie
- Johnson & Johnson
- AstraZeneca
- Pfizer
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Roche/Genentech
Chapter 5: Targeted Cancer Therapies: Angiogenesis Inhibitors
- Angiogenesis Inhibitor Overview
- Market Outlook
- Principal Products
- Pomalyst/Imnovid (pomalidomide)
- Revlimid (lenalidomide)
- Thalomid (thalidomide)
- Zaltrap (ziv-aflibercept)
- Regional Market Summary
- Competitor Summary
Chapter 6: Targeted Cancer Therapies: CDK Inhibitors
- CDK Inhibitor Overview
- Market Outlook
- Principal Products
- Ibrance (palbociclib)
- Kisqali (ribociclib)
- Regional Market Summary
- Competitor Summary
- Pfizer
- Novartis
Chapter 7: Targeted Cancer Therapies: Proteasome Inhibitors
- Proteasome Inhibitor Overview
- Market Outlook
- Figure 7-1: Proteasome Inhibitor Market, 2018-2025: ($ millions)
- Principal Products
- Kyprolis (carfilzomib)
- Ninlaro (ixazomib)
- Velcade (bortezomib)
- Regional Market Summary
- Competitor Summary
- Takeda
- Johnson & Johnson
- Amgen
Chapter 8: Targeted Cancer Therapies: Other Targeted Therapies
- Other Targeted Therapies Overview
- Market Outlook
- Principal Products
- mTOR Inhibitor Afinitor (everolimus)
- mTOR Inhibitor Torisel (temsirolimus)
- PI3K Inhibitor Zydelig
- PARP Inhibitor Lynparza
- PARP Inhibitor Zejula
- Apoptosis Inducer Venclexta
- Regional Market Summary
Chapter 9: Market Summary
- Market Influences
- Global Demographics
- Cancer: A Growing Economic Burden
- Cost Containment
- Reimbursement Landscape: A Deciding Factor for Success
- The Biosimilar Movement
- Regional Market Overview
- United States and Canada
- EMEA
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
Chapter 10: Market Participants
- Top 15 Overview
- AbbVie, Inc.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.
- Advantagene, Inc.
- Agenus, Inc.
- Amgen
- Anchiano Therapeutics
- Apceth Biopharma GmbH & Co. KG
- Apollomics, Inc.
- Aptevo Therapeutics
- AstraZeneca PLC
- Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
- Bayer AG
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Biocon Ltd
- BioInvent International AB
- bluebird bio, Inc.
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Celgene Corporation
- Celldex Therapeutics
- Celltrion, Inc.
- Celsion Corporation
- Clovis Oncology, Inc.
- Cold Genesys, Inc.
- Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC
- Eisai Co., Ltd.
- Eli Lilly & Company
- EMD Serono, Inc. (Merck KgaA)
- Exelixis, Inc
- Gamida Cell Ltd
- Genprex, Inc
- Gilead Sciences, Inc.
- Immunomedics, Inc.
- Incyte Corporation
- Innate Pharma S.A.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson
- MacroGenics, Inc.
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Nascent Biotech
- Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Oncolytics Biotech, Inc.
- OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- OncoSec Medical, Inc.
- Oncternal Therapeutics
- Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.
- Pfizer, Inc.
- Puma Biotechnology, Inc.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- Roche (F. Hoffman-La Roche, Ltd.)
- Sanofi
- Seattle Genetics, Inc.
- Sesen Bio
- Sorrento Therapeutics
- Takeda Oncology - Millennium Pharmaceuticals
- TESARO, Inc.
- TG Therapeutics, Inc.
- Tocagen, Inc.
- Vascular Biogenics Ltd.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.
