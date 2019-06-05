Targeted Cancer Therapeutics Market, 2025

DUBLIN, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The 2019 Worldwide Market for Targeted Cancer Therapeutics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2019 Worldwide Market for Targeted Cancer Therapeutics focuses on the expanding area of targeted therapies and includes current products available and discusses some of the most exciting developments in progress.

The United States cancer pharmaceutical industry is the largest in terms of revenues generated. Western European markets are major drivers for innovative cancer treatment markets with growing sales in emerging Eastern European markets. Asia Pacific sales are driven by established economies such as Japan and Australia and emerging markets such as China.

Cancer treatment markets have been slower to develop in Latin American markets, with targeted therapies often secondary to traditional chemotherapy or hormone therapy. The 2019 Worldwide Market for Targeted Cancer Therapeutics provides regional market overviews, encompassing United States and Canada; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and Latin America:

This report covers targeted cancer therapies that do at least one of the following:

Block or turn off chemical signals that tell the cancer cell to grow and divide

Change proteins within the cancer cells so the cells die

Stop making new blood vessels to feed the cancer cells

Trigger the immune system to kill the cancer cells

Carry toxins to the cancer cells to kill them, but not normal cells

This report on the targeted cancer therapeutics market specifically focuses on five leading segments of targeted therapies - monoclonal antibodies, tyrosine kinase inhibitors, angiogenesis inhibitors, CDK inhibitors, and proteasome inhibitors - providing information on a global level, including:

Global Targeted Cancer Therapeutic Market Size and Forecast, 2010-2025 ($millions) (monoclonal antibodies, tyrosine kinase inhibitors, angiogenesis inhibitors, proteasome inhibitors, CDK inhibitors, others)

Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Market, 2018-2025 ($ millions)

Top 10 Cancer Indicated Monoclonal Antibodies, 2017 and 2018 Sales (millions $)

Monoclonal Antibodies in Cancer Therapy (Trade Name, Biological Name, Target, Indication[s])

Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor Market, 2018-2025 ($ millions)

Top 10 Cancer Indicated Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors, 2017 and 2018 Sales (millions $)

Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors in Cancer Therapy (Trade Name, Biological Name, Target, Indication[s])

Angiogenesis Inhibitor Market, 2018-2025 ($ millions)

Angiogenesis Inhibitors in Cancer Therapy (Trade Name, Biological Name, Indication[s])

CDK Inhibitor Market, 2018-2025: ($ millions)

CDK Inhibitors in Cancer Therapy (Trade Name, Biological Name, Target, Indication[s])

Proteasome Inhibitor Market, 2018-2025: ($ millions)

Proteasome Inhibitors in Cancer Therapy (Trade Name, Biological Name, Target, Indication[s])

Other Targeted Therapies Market, 2018-2025: ($ millions)

Other Targeted Cancer Therapies (Classification, Trade Name, Biological Name, Target, Indication[s])

The report also provides specific information by type and by target on a global level for the monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKI) segments, including:



Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Market by Type

Development of the mAb Cancer Treatment Market, 2010-2025 (Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Lymphoma, Leukemia, Myeloma, Melanoma, Lung, Renal, Others)

Monoclonal Antibody Market by Cancer Type, 2018 and 2025 ($ millions) (Breast, Lymphoma, Lung, Colorectal, Melanoma, Multiple Myeloma, Kidney, Leukemia, Ovarian, Urothelial, Head/Neck, GIST, Brain, Sarcoma, Liver, Other Solid Tumors, Other undisclosed/Unknown)

Monoclonal Antibody Market, Distribution by Cancer Type, 2018 (%) (Breast, Lymphoma, Lung, Colorectal, Melanoma, Multiple Myeloma, Kidney, Leukemia, Ovarian, Urothelial, Head/Neck, GIST, Brain, Sarcoma, Liver, Other Solid Tumors, Other undisclosed/Unknown)

Monoclonal Antibody Market Distribution by Indication, 2025 (%) (Breast, Lymphoma, Lung, Colorectal, Melanoma, Multiple Myeloma, Kidney, Leukemia, Ovarian, Urothelial, Head/Neck, GIST, Brain, Sarcoma, Liver, Other Solid Tumors, Other undisclosed/Unknown)

Cancer Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor Market by Type

Development of the TKI Cancer Treatment Market, 2010-2025 (Leukemia, Lung, Lymphoma, Kidney, Melanoma, GIST, Liver, Pancreatic, Breast, Thyroid, Colorectal, Other)

TKI Market by Cancer Indication, 2018 and 2025 ($ millions) (Leukemia, Lung, Lymphoma, Kidney, Melanoma, GIST, Liver, Pancreatic, Breast, Thyroid, Colorectal, Other)

TKI Market Distribution by Cancer Indication, 2018 (%) (Leukemia, Lung, Lymphoma, Kidney, Melanoma, GIST, Liver, Pancreatic, Breast, Thyroid, Colorectal, Other)

TKI Market Distribution by Cancer Indication, 2025 (%) (Leukemia, Lung, Lymphoma, Kidney, Melanoma, GIST, Liver, Pancreatic, Breast, Thyroid, Colorectal, Other)

Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Market by Target

Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Market by Target, 2018 and Forecast 2025 ($ millions) (PD-1, HER2, VEGF, CD20, EGFR, CD38, RANKL, CTLA-4, PD-L1, CD30, PDGF)

Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Market Distribution by Target, 2018 (%) (PD-1, HER2, VEGF, CD20, EGFR, CD38, RANKL, CTLA-4, PD-L1, CD30, PDGF)

Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Market Distribution by Target, 2025 (%) (PD-1, HER2, VEGF, CD20, EGFR, CD38, RANKL, CTLA-4, PD-L1, CD30, PDGF)

Cancer Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor Market by Target

Cancer TKI Market by Target, 2018 and Forecast 2025 ($ millions) (Single Target: ALK, ABL, BTK, EGFR, VEGF, HER2, BRAF, Others; Multi-target)

TKI Market Distribution by Target, 2018 (%) (ALK, ABL, BTK, EGFR, VEGF, HER2, BRAF, Others; Multi-target)

TKI Market Distribution by Target, 2025 (%) (ALK, ABL, BTK, EGFR, VEGF, HER2, BRAF, Others; Multi-target)

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Overview

Scope and Methodology

Market Overview and Analysis

Chapter 2: Introduction

Global Cancer Burden

Introduction to Cancer

Biochemistry of Cancer Cells

Causes of Cancer Growth May Shed Light on Treatment

Environmental Factors, DNA, RNA

Cellular Oncogenes

Tumor Suppressor Genes

Cancer Treatment Approaches

What Is Targeted Cancer Therapy?

Trends in Research and Development of Targeted Cancer Therapeutics

Cancer Treatment Market Outlook: Targeted vs. Broad Treatments

Monoclonal Antibodies: The Leading Area of Cancer Targeted Therapy

Chapter 3: Targeted Cancer Therapies: Monoclonal Antibodies

Monoclonal Antibody Overview

Market Outlook

Principal Products

Avastin (bevacizumab)

Darzalex (daratumumab)

Erbitux (cetuximab)

Herceptin (trastuzumab)

Kadcyla (ado-trastuzumab emtansine)

Keytruda (pembrolizumab)

Opdivo (nivolumab)

Perjeta (pertuzumab)

Rituxan (rituximab)

Yervoy (ipilimumab)

Xgeva (denosumab)

Market Breakdown of Monoclonal Antibodies

Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Market by Target

Regional Market Summary

Competitor Summary

Genentech/Roche

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Merck & Co.

Amgen

Janssen Biotech/J&J

Eli Lilly & Co.

EMD Serono

Chapter 4: Targeted Cancer Therapies: Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors

Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor Overview

Market Outlook

Principal Products

Imbruvica (ibrutinib)

Sprycel (dasatinib)

Tasigna (nilotinib)

Tagrisso (osimertinib)

Gleevec (imatinib)

Mekinist+Tafinlar (trametinib + dabrafenib)

Sutent (sunitinib)

Jakafi/Jakavi (ruxolitinib)

Nexavar (sorafenib)

Votrient (pazopanib)

Market Breakdown of Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors

Cancer Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor Market by Target

Cancer Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor Market by Type

Regional Market Summary

Competitor Summary

Novartis

AbbVie

Johnson & Johnson

AstraZeneca

Pfizer

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Roche/Genentech

Chapter 5: Targeted Cancer Therapies: Angiogenesis Inhibitors

Angiogenesis Inhibitor Overview

Market Outlook

Principal Products

Pomalyst/Imnovid (pomalidomide)

Revlimid (lenalidomide)

Thalomid (thalidomide)

Zaltrap (ziv-aflibercept)

Regional Market Summary

Competitor Summary

Chapter 6: Targeted Cancer Therapies: CDK Inhibitors

CDK Inhibitor Overview

Market Outlook

Principal Products

Ibrance (palbociclib)

Kisqali (ribociclib)

Regional Market Summary

Competitor Summary

Pfizer

Novartis

Chapter 7: Targeted Cancer Therapies: Proteasome Inhibitors

Proteasome Inhibitor Overview

Market Outlook

Figure 7-1: Proteasome Inhibitor Market, 2018-2025: ($ millions)

Principal Products

Kyprolis (carfilzomib)

Ninlaro (ixazomib)

Velcade (bortezomib)

Regional Market Summary

Competitor Summary

Takeda

Johnson & Johnson

Amgen

Chapter 8: Targeted Cancer Therapies: Other Targeted Therapies

Other Targeted Therapies Overview

Market Outlook

Principal Products

mTOR Inhibitor Afinitor (everolimus)

mTOR Inhibitor Torisel (temsirolimus)

PI3K Inhibitor Zydelig

PARP Inhibitor Lynparza

PARP Inhibitor Zejula

Apoptosis Inducer Venclexta

Regional Market Summary

Chapter 9: Market Summary

Market Influences

Global Demographics

Cancer: A Growing Economic Burden

Cost Containment

Reimbursement Landscape: A Deciding Factor for Success

The Biosimilar Movement

Regional Market Overview

United States and Canada

and EMEA

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Chapter 10: Market Participants

Top 15 Overview

AbbVie, Inc.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Advantagene, Inc.

Agenus, Inc.

Amgen

Anchiano Therapeutics

Apceth Biopharma GmbH & Co. KG

Apollomics, Inc.

Aptevo Therapeutics

AstraZeneca PLC

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Bayer AG

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Biocon Ltd

BioInvent International AB

bluebird bio, Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Celgene Corporation

Celldex Therapeutics

Celltrion, Inc.

Celsion Corporation

Clovis Oncology, Inc.

Cold Genesys, Inc.

Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Eli Lilly & Company

EMD Serono, Inc. (Merck KgaA)

Exelixis, Inc

Gamida Cell Ltd

Genprex, Inc

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Immunomedics, Inc.

Incyte Corporation

Innate Pharma S.A.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

MacroGenics, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Nascent Biotech

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Novartis AG

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc.

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

OncoSec Medical, Inc.

Oncternal Therapeutics

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.

Pfizer, Inc.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Roche (F. Hoffman-La Roche, Ltd.)

Sanofi

Seattle Genetics, Inc.

Sesen Bio

Sorrento Therapeutics

Takeda Oncology - Millennium Pharmaceuticals

TESARO, Inc.

TG Therapeutics, Inc.

Tocagen, Inc.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.

