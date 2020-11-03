Targeted Lease Capital Announces Upsizing to $10.0 Million of Its Existing Corporate Notes

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Targeted Lease Capital, LLC ("TLC") announced today the completion of a $5.0 million incremental capital raise. This transaction follows the company's successful inaugural capital markets issuance in 2018. The proceeds will be used to leverage its credit facilities and support the growth of its robust business lending platform.

"We are pleased to announce the ability to raise additional capital during these uncertain times, which speaks to the track record of our team. The additional capital enables us to support small businesses throughout the country by providing much-needed equipment financing at attractive terms," said Michael Philbin, Chief Financial Officer at TLC.

Brean Capital, LLC served as Sole Placement Agent for both notes.

About Targeted Lease Capital, LLC

Targeted Lease Capital is a specialty finance company that provides equipment finance loans on a national basis to small businesses ranging from $5,000 to $250,000.

To learn more about Targeted Lease Capital, visit www.targetedleasecapital.com or call 716-266-6700.

