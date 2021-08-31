Targeted Oncology Launches New Clinical Trial Database Tweet this

Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of Targeted Oncology™ said, "We're continually putting new resources in the hands of physicians to optimize patient outcomes. Improving the quality of healthcare has always been our driving force and this resource will help oncologists everywhere do the same."

Targeted Oncology™ is dedicated to providing oncology healthcare professionals with leading research results and treatment strategies for the use of targeted therapies and immunotherapies to improve outcomes in patients with cancer.

The Targeted Oncology™ clinical trial database is now available. To access the database, click here.

About Targeted Oncology™

Targeted Oncology™, provides practicing oncologists with the latest news and insights on next-generation therapeutics and their molecular targets. As the field of oncology moves toward systemic biology and molecular aberrations, oncologists struggle to stay up-to-date with cancer therapeutics. Targeted Oncology™ provides breaking news and updates on this burgeoning field, focusing on the next stage of cancer development, cutting-edge therapies and biological targets. Content is organized by tumor type, news and conference coverage. Targeted Oncology™ is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

