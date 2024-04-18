Targeting A Solution Panel Aims to Find Solutions for the Veteran Suicide Crisis with National Thought Leaders Tulsi Gabbard, Tim Kennedy, and Dan Hollaway

KANNAPOLIS, N.C., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Targeting a Solution is an insightful and impactful fireside discussion dedicated to ending Veteran suicide that will have its next iteration on April 20th, 2024, in Kannapolis, NC hosted by The Independence Fund. The panel will feature four-term Congresswoman, 2020 presidential candidate, and combat Veteran Tulsi Gabbard, former MMA fighter, Green Beret and entrepreneur Tim Kennedy, and podcaster, Veteran, and thought leader Dan Hollaway.

On average, 17 Veterans died by suicide per day in 2023. The Independence Fund, a Charlotte, NC-based Veteran non-profit, is committed to facing the Veteran suicide epidemic head-on. As a national Veteran Service Organization, The Independence Fund has developed multiple programs dedicated to the physical and mental health of Veterans.

"Targeting a Solution is about returning purpose and meaning to a generation of warfighters who answered the call when America needed them," said Dan Hollaway, Veteran, panelist, and podcaster. "It is my sincere pleasure to be part of this special event to spread awareness and action on a critical issue plaguing the Veteran community."

The Targeting a Solution panel is taking place over the weekend dedicated to honoring the Fourth annual celebration of the statewide holiday, Wounded Heroes Day. Wounded Heroes Day was signed into law on April 24th, 2021, in honor of SGT Michael Verardo, who survived catastrophic injuries in Afghanistan on April 24th, 2010. Wounded Heroes Day honors SGT Verardo and all wounded Veterans across North Carolina for their immeasurable sacrifice.

"Michael's injury on April 24th, 2010, changed life for my family forever, and this state-recognized day is a meaningful way we can honor the sacrifices of so many of our local friends and neighbors who have experienced the same," says Sarah Verardo, CEO of The Independence Fund and wife of SGT Michael Verardo. "Being able to continue the conversation about the Veteran suicide epidemic and work together toward our common goal with the strong voices of Tim Kennedy, Tulsi Gabbard, and Dan Hollaway helps us do that, which gives the weekend even more meaning."

Tickets to attend the panel and other events of the weekend honoring Wounded Heroes Day can be reserved at WoundedHeroesDay.org.

Founded in 2007, The Independence Fund (501c3) is committed to serving United States Veterans by providing innovative programs and services to support the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual independence of servicemembers, combat Veterans, their Caregivers, families, and those Allies who served in combat alongside American troops, through innovative mobility and adaptive technologies and therapies for combat Veterans; suicide prevention; caregiver and family support; and Veteran advocacy with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, other government agencies, federal and state legislators, and other partners.

