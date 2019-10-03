Targeting Metabesity 2019: 'One of the Most Important Longevity Conferences of the Year'

WASHINGTON, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Targeting Metabesity 2019, called "one of the most important longevity conferences of the year,"* will focus on the prevention of chronic disease and extension of "healthspan," the portion of life spent free of major disease.

The conference, to be held Oct. 15-16, 2019, at the Carnegie Institution for Science in Washington, D.C., will focus attention on challenges and opportunities in translating emerging "geroscience" (defined by the National Institute on Aging at the National Institutes of Health as "the intersection of basic aging biology, chronic disease, and health") into material, accessible gains in public health.

This unique conference will assemble a stellar and silo-busting speakers roster, including directors of several National Institutes of Health and Centers at the Food and Drug Administration, top researchers in geroscience, diabetes, cancer and other chronic diseases, leaders of both established and emerging companies and venture capital, a couple of this year's best-selling authors on cutting-edge topics in health care, and others. For more information, see: www.metabesity2019.com.

In conjunction with the conference, media partner Aging Analytics Agency (AAA) and Targeting Metabesity 2019 are releasing an analytical report entitled "Metabesity and Longevity: USA Special Case Study," highlighting the discrepancy between the U.S.' highest per capita spending on health care and its low ranking on Health-Adjusted Life Expectancy (HALE) relative to other advanced economies. A previous AAA report ranked the U.S. just no. 9 on a list of countries with the best national longevity development planning.

Conference Co-chair Stanford Professor Lawrence Steinman, MD, a co-discoverer of the multiple sclerosis drug, Tysabri, stated that: "The U.S. needs to declare the prevention of chronic disease and extension of healthspan a bipartisan national priority and seek to become a global leader in promoting interventions to increase healthy longevity. The resulting 'longevity dividend' will be a triple win for our growing elderly, taxpayers and our economy."

