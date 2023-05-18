TargetRecruit Expands its Global Footprint with New Office in Australia

News provided by

TargetRecruit

18 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

HOUSTON , May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TargetRecruit, a leading provider of enterprise software for recruitment firms, built on Salesforce, is excited to announce the opening of its new office in Sydney, Australia. Located in the heart of Sydney's Central Business District (CBD), the new office will serve as a hub for TargetRecruit's continued growth in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, enabling the company to better serve its growing client base in Australia, New Zealand, and beyond.

"We are excited to announce the expansion of our global operations with the opening of our office in Sydney," said Andy Wigderson, President of TargetRecruit. "The establishment of a local Australian presence reflects our commitment to customer success in the region and represents an exciting stage in the company's evolution."

With a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by recruitment firms in Australia and New Zealand, TargetRecruit is committed to delivering world-class solutions and exceptional customer service. The company's expansion to Australia will enable it to build new partnerships and expand its client base across the region.

About TargetRecruit

TargetRecruit provides a powerful CRM/ATS, sales, and middle office solution built on Salesforce – the world's #1 platform. Headquartered in Houston, with offices in London, Sydney, and Bangalore, TargetRecruit employs over 100 people globally. To learn more, visit www.targetrecruit.com.

Press Contact:
[email protected]
1-888-725-8151

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2078481/TargetRecruit.jpg

SOURCE TargetRecruit

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.