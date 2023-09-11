TargetRecruit Unveils Copilot: Revolutionizing Artificial Intelligence for the Staffing and Recruiting Industry

News provided by

TargetRecruit

11 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

HOUSTON, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TargetRecruit is excited to announce Copilot, the first introduction of Generative AI, and an incredible leap forward in establishing the foundation for diverse native AI functionality within the TargetRecruit platform. 

Copilot is a feature that elevates user interaction with GPT-based models through seamless text generation capabilities, based on prompt input and context. Copilot leverages automated prompts to craft comprehensive, tailored job descriptions that perfectly match recruitment needs, save time, and streamline recruiter workflows with just a few clicks. Copilot's user-friendly configuration empowers customization, with the initial integration including OpenAI's ChatGPT. 

Underpinning Copilot is an advanced AI Integration Framework designed to seamlessly integrate with any REST API-based Generative AI API, allowing the flexibility to connect with a wide array of AI models in the future. Enabling plug-and-play capabilities with preferred AI services will pave the way for a series of upcoming AI capabilities that will accelerate sales and recruiting productivity and efficiency. 

Copilot represents a significant milestone in TargetRecruit's commitment to excellence where the power of Artificial Intelligence is propelling staffing and recruiting software into an era of unparalleled efficiency and innovation. As we move forward, we are excited to continue leading the way in recruitment software and artificial intelligence. 

About TargetRecruit

TargetRecruit provides a powerful CRM/ATS, sales, and middle office solution built on Salesforce – the world's #1 platform.  Headquartered in Houston, with offices in London, Sydney, and Bangalore, TargetRecruit employs over 100 people globally. To learn more, visit www.targetrecruit.com.

Media contacts: [email protected], +1-888-725-8151

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2203990/TargetRecruit_Logo.jpg

SOURCE TargetRecruit

