TargetSmart Announces Exclusive Partnership with Magnite to Enable Turn Key Data-Driven Political Advertising Across CTV Inventory

Democratic campaigns, agencies, and causes can utilize TargetSmart data at scale across premium content

WASHINGTON, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TargetSmart, the leading provider of political data for Democratic campaigns and advocacy organizations, announced an exclusive partnership with Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company. This collaboration, supported by Magnite's integration with Snowflake AI Data Cloud for Media , enables Democratic campaigns, agencies, and causes to immediately activate campaigns using TargetSmart data across Magnite's expansive CTV footprint on any demand side platform.

"We've all seen in the last few weeks how campaigns need to be nimble and ready to pivot on a dime to communicate with their target audience. This partnership puts Democratic buyers in the driver's seat and offers them a streamlined way to execute and optimize their political campaigns," said TargetSmart CEO Lindsey Schuh Cortes. "Magnite's scale and direct relationships with publishers bring campaigns and causes closer to the inventory they want to advertise across. We expect the benefits of this closer access to result in higher match rates and faster deal set up resulting in reaching more voters at the speed that political advertising requires."

Magnite is the world's largest independent sell-side advertising company and helps media owners monetize their content across all screens and formats including streaming TV, online video, display, and audio. According to Jounce Media, Magnite ranks #1 in supply coverage, providing access to over 90% of programmatic supply in the US. In streaming TV, Magnite reach 92 million US ad-supported streaming TV households.

"With CTV ad spending forecasted to collect 14% of the total $10.7 billion ad spend this year ( AdImpact ) , politically-focused organizations need to quickly reach voters across a multitude of touchpoints across ad-supported streaming," said Erik Brydges, Head of Political Demand at Magnite. "Given the numerous variables and tight time frames that political buyers face on a day to day basis, having a centralized access point to run CTV campaigns at scale with TargetSmart's industry-leading data layered on top presents a huge advantage for those campaigns."

About TargetSmart

TargetSmart is the leading provider of political data that enables campaigns and organizations to successfully communicate with large audiences through personalized outreach. Their politically-focused approach combines consumer data, analytics, data integration and consulting solutions for micro-targeted, multichannel marketing strategies.

TargetSmart is part of the TARA Group LLC, a holding company with a successful track record of investing in independently operated data and marketing companies.

About Magnite

We're Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world's largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

SOURCE TargetSmart