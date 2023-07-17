TargetVideo acquires technology platform Brid.TV

News provided by

TargetVideo

17 Jul, 2023, 11:35 ET

MUNICH, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TargetVideo, a video publishing and advertising leader, announced today the acquisition of its long-time technology partner Brid.TV. The joint mission: to meet the growing demands of the fast-paced video ecosystem and offer publishers an even better foundation for growth.

Continue Reading
The future management duo of TargetVideo: Maximilian Gall (l.) and Uros Jojic (Photo by: Nicky Kube)
The future management duo of TargetVideo: Maximilian Gall (l.) and Uros Jojic (Photo by: Nicky Kube)
Brid.TV Logo (PRNewsfoto/Brid.TV)
Brid.TV Logo (PRNewsfoto/Brid.TV)

As a one-stop shop for digital publishers, TargetVideo has stood for a highly flexible, fully integrated video content monetization solution since 2014. By merging with Brid.TV, the Munich-based digital media company now enables its partners to benefit from further growth in the video advertising industry: with an all-in-one solution that enables publishers to leverage player technology, premium content, and monetization as integral drivers of revenue growth.

"We are thrilled to join forces," says Maximilian Gall, CEO and founder of TargetVideo. "This acquisition not only gives us access to the international market but also accelerates the development of our ad technology and ensures that our publisher network remains ahead of the curve.  Now, we can offer brands and media agencies an expanded range of programmatic advertising options."

Uros Jojic, founder of Brid.TV and now Co-CEO of TargetVideo, adds: "By infusing our platform with high-quality video content and a larger ad demand, we will enhance its value to the users and unlock new possibilities for publishers and ad agency partners, enabling them to optimize their business."

TargetVideo was founded in 2014 in Munich by Maximilian Gall and Marie Rechberg with the goal of developing relevant, high-quality online video content. Since then, the company has become one of the leaders in video publishing and advertising. Headquartered in Munich (Germany), the company also has offices in Belgrade (SRB) and Los Angeles (USA).

About TargetVideo

TargetVideo is one of the leading video publishers and marketers in Germany. Since 2014, the 25-strong team has been producing content for mobile, web, and social media. With its premium partner network and its own media brands, TargetVideo reaches 33+ million users per month in diverse target groups. TargetVideo develops individual marketing concepts, creative content marketing strategies, and video campaigns for renowned advertisers and agencies. As a specialist in the German market, TargetVideo combines all three core competencies that are crucial for successful video advertising: high-quality video content production, marketing, and technology. TargetVideo's clients include, among others: Procter & Gamble, Otto, Bayer, Ravensburger and VW. More info at www.target-video.com 

About Brid.TV

BridTV is a fast-growing video technology company with offices in Los Angeles (USA) and Belgrade (SRB). The video monetization solution for digital businesses is focused on helping publishers effectively manage content while generating revenue. Thanks to its powerful HTML5 player, highly specialized video platform, intuitive content management system, and professional AdTech features, Brid.TV helps publishers grow their audience, optimize engagement, and drive monetary success. As a company, Brid.TV emphasizes innovation and leverages cutting-edge technologies to provide customers with the best possible video monetization solution.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2155482/TargetVideo_Management.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2155483/TargetVideo_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2040282/Brid_TV_Logo.jpg

SOURCE TargetVideo

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.