TargetX Awards Student Success Grant to Washtenaw Community College

The Power of X grant was developed to support an initiative that directly impacts student success at a TargetX client institution. "At TargetX we value our customers and feel a sense of responsibility not only to the schools we work with but to the students they serve," says Megan Sneeringer, Account Manager at TargetX and chair of the Power of X committee.

"The best part of this grant is that it's funded by employee contributions. Earlier this year we set a goal of raising $10,000," Sneeringer said, "I am happy to announce that we raised $11,376 for this year's grant."

The grant application went live earlier this year and the committee reviewed almost 40 applications from schools across the country. "We were so impressed by the work our clients are doing to support student success." Sneeringer said, Ultimately, the committee selected to support the Washtenaw Community College Foundation Emergency Fund.

Supporting Student Success through the Student Emergency Fund at WCC

The Washtenaw Community College Foundation Emergency Fund is designed to assist WCC students with unforeseen emergencies that occur during the school year and that might compromise their ability to stay in school. WCC students apply through a private and confidential system and receive responses typically within 24-48 hours.

"Many of our students are just one financial crisis or unexpected expense away from having to drop out of school," said Laura Crane, Director of CRM Services at WCC.

The Student Emergency Fund provides support for food insecurity through grocery store gift cards and access to the WCC Emergency Food Pantry, as well as help with car repairs, book vouchers, rent assistance to avoid evictions, payments to prevent utility shut-offs, and other types of payments that can help students overcome barriers to completing their college education.

"To date, 75% of the students who have received funding have either graduated or are continuing in school and in good standing," Laura continued. "The generosity of this grant is going to change lives."

