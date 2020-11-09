Targovax announces poster at the 2020 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting
Nov 09, 2020, 10:48 ET
OSLO, Norway, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing oncolytic viruses to target hard-to-treat solid tumors, today announces that the poster "A randomised open-label phase I/II study adding ONCOS-102 to pemetrexed/cisplatin in patients with unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma - 12-month analysis of biomarkers and clinical outcomes" are now available at the Company's website.
The abstract presents the 12-month analysis of biomarkers and clinical outcome from the phase I/II trial in malignant pleural mesothelioma where ONCOS-102 is added to standard of care chemotherapy (pemetrexed / cisplatin). This analysis supports the data presented in June.
Title (361):
A randomised open-label phase I/II study adding ONCOS-102 to pemetrexed/cisplatin in patients with unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma - 12-month analysis of biomarkers and clinical outcomes
Presenter:
Prof. Luis Paz-Ares, Principal Investigator of the trial and Chair of the Medical Oncology Department at the Hospital Doce de Octubre, Madrid
Poster session:
Location:
Wednesday 11. November 23:15-23:45 CET (17:15-17:45 EST)
Friday 13. November 22:40-23:10 CET (16:40-17:10 EST)
Virtual Poster Hall
The poster is also available on Targovax's website.
About SITC Annual Meeting 2020
The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting & Pre-Conference Programs (SITC 2020) will be reimagined as a fully VIRTUAL experience this year to ensure the health and safety of program attendees and their patients.SITC 2020 provides a multidisciplinary educational and interactive environment focused on improving cancer patient outcomes by incorporating strategies based on basic and applied cancer immunotherapy.
