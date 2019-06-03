Targovax Announces Publication of in vivo Abscopal Effect of ONCOS-102 and Keytruda Combination
- Combination of ONCOS-102 and Keytruda reduces size of non-injected tumors
- In vivo proof-of-concept of ONCOS-102 ability to generate systemic anti-tumor responses
Jun 03, 2019, 01:25 ET
OSLO, Norway, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing immune activators to target hard-to-treat solid tumors, today announces that a study showing abscopal effect of ONCOS-102 and Keytruda combination treatment in a humanized mouse melanoma model has been accepted for publication in the Journal of Medical Virology.
Targovax has previously published anti-tumor efficacy of ONCOS-102 as monotherapy as well as synergy with both chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors in mouse models. It has also been demonstrated in several different animal models how ONCOS-102 induces robust immune responses and can generate de novo tumor specific T-cells recognizing relevant cancer antigens.
In this latest publication, Targovax has been able to build on the previous immune activation and anti-tumor findings by showing that the combination of ONOCS-102 and Keytruda can generate systemic responses that reduce the size of non-injected lesions. The work was performed in a humanized melanoma mouse model with tumors inoculated dorsally on both sides of the animals. After the tumors were established, ONCOS-102 was injected directly into the tumor on one side only, followed by systemic treatment with Keytruda. By Day 40, tumors on the non-injected side of the animals had shrunk by an average of 70%. This confirms the hypothesis that ONCOS-102 is able to generate systemic immune responses, which can lead to abscopal anti-tumor effect of distal lesions that have not been injected with the virus.
Magnus Jäderberg, Chief Medical Officer of Targovax, said: "This in vivo demonstration of abscopal effect is an important validation of the proposed mechanism of action of ONCOS-102. By injecting the virus intra-tumorally, we see not only a local oncolytic effect at the injection site, but also a reduction of tumors in other locations. As such, these findings provide an in vivo proof-of-concept of ONCOS-102's ability to generate systemic anti-cancer immune responses"
Publication title: Abscopal effect when combining oncolytic adenovirus and checkpoint inhibitor in a humanized NOG mouse model of melanoma
Link: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1002/jmv.25501
