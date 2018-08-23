Targovax ASA: Invitation to Second Quarter and First Half Year 2018 Results Presentation Thursday 23 August

OSLO, Norway, Aug 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing immune activators to target hard to treat solid tumors, will announce its second quarter and first half year 2018 results on Thursday, 23 August 2018. A presentation by Targovax's management to investors, analysts and the press will take place in Oslo at 10:00 CET.

The results report and the presentation will be available at www.targovax.com in the Investors section from 07:00 CET.

Presentation

The presentation will take place at 10:00 CET at:

Hotel Continental



Stortingsgaten 24/26



0117 Oslo

The presentation will also be webcast live and can be accessed through www.targovax.com.

For further information, please contact:



Renate Birkeli, Investor Relations



Phone: +47-922-61-624



Email: renate.birkeli@targovax.com







Media and IR enquires:



Andreas Tinglum - Corporate Communications (Norway)



Phone: +47-9300-1773



Email: andreas.tinglum@corpcom.no







Simon Conway/Stephanie Cuthbert - FTI Consulting (International)



Phone: +44-20-3727-1000



Email: Targovax@fticonsulting.com

