Targovax ASA: Invitation to Second Quarter and First Half Year 2018 Results Presentation Thursday 23 August
01:17 ET
OSLO, Norway, Aug 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing immune activators to target hard to treat solid tumors, will announce its second quarter and first half year 2018 results on Thursday, 23 August 2018. A presentation by Targovax's management to investors, analysts and the press will take place in Oslo at 10:00 CET.
The results report and the presentation will be available at www.targovax.com in the Investors section from 07:00 CET.
Presentation
The presentation will take place at 10:00 CET at:
Hotel Continental
Stortingsgaten 24/26
0117 Oslo
The presentation will also be webcast live and can be accessed through www.targovax.com.
For further information, please contact:
Renate Birkeli, Investor Relations
Phone: +47-922-61-624
Email: renate.birkeli@targovax.com
Media and IR enquires:
Andreas Tinglum - Corporate Communications (Norway)
Phone: +47-9300-1773
Email: andreas.tinglum@corpcom.no
Simon Conway/Stephanie Cuthbert - FTI Consulting (International)
Phone: +44-20-3727-1000
Email: Targovax@fticonsulting.com
