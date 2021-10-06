Targovax ASA: Two abstracts accepted at the SITC Congress

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing immune activators to target hard-to-treat solid tumors, today announces that two abstracts has been accepted for poster presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting.

The abstracts will be released on the SITC website 9 November 14:00 CEST (www.sitcancer.org/2021/home). The posters are scheduled for presentation during the SITC congress 12-14 November 2021.

Poster title: A randomised open-label phase I/II study adding ONCOS-102 to pemetrexed/cisplatin in patients with unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma – 24-month survival data E-poster number: 462 Lead author: Dr Luis Paz-Ares, Medical Oncology, Hospital Universitario 12 Octubre, Madrid, Spain

***

Poster title: Consistent pattern of immune activation induced by oncolytic adenovirus ONCOS-102 across diverse types of solid tumors E-poster number: 368 Lead author: Lukasz Kuryk, PhD, Director Clinical Science, Targovax

***

About SITC

The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting & Pre-Conference Programs brings together stakeholders across the cancer immunotherapy field to advance the science, discover breakthroughs and educate the world on cancer immunotherapy.

As the largest conference solely focused on cancer immunotherapy, the Annual Meeting & Pre-Conference Programs provides international leaders from academia, regulatory and government agencies, as well as industry representatives with a multidisciplinary educational and interactive environment focused on improving outcomes for all cancer patients.

