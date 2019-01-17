Targovax is Invited to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing immune activators to target hard-to-treat solid tumors, announces that members of its senior management team will present at upcoming investor conferences.

Date: 22 January 2019

Venue: Redeye Fight Cancer Seminar, Stockholm, Sweden

Presenter: Erik Digman Wiklund (CBO)

Presentation:

- Time: 10:45 CET

Panel discussion:

- The field of Immuno-oncology - how to optimize clinical development - what trends do you see in the market?

- Time: 11:40 CET

The event can be followed live here.The presentation will be available to download at www.targovax.com after the event.

Date: 7 February 2019

Venue: 5th annual Immuno-oncology (IO) 360°, NYC, USA

Presenter: Erik Digman Wiklund (CBO)

Panel discussion:

- Fundraising in the Current IO Space

- Time: 11:10 AM EST

For further information, please contact:

Renate Birkeli

Investor Relations

Phone: +47-922-61-624

Email: renate.birkeli@targovax.com

Media and IR enquires:

Andreas Tinglum

Corporate Communications (Norway)

Phone: +47-9300-1773

Email: andreas.tinglum@corpcom.no

Simon Conway/Stephanie Cuthbert

FTI Consulting (International)

Phone: +44-20-3727-1000

Email: Targovax@fticonsulting.com

