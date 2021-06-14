Targovax releases presentations of ONCOS-102 mesothelioma 24-month data

OSLO, Norway, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing immune activators to target hard-to-treat solid tumors, has released two video presentations related to the ONCOS-102 mesothelioma 24-month data.

The 24-month follow-up data from the randomized phase 1/2 trial of ONCOS-102 in combination with Standard of Care (SoC) chemotherapy in patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM) was announced 10 June 2021 (see press release here). It showed that the median overall survival will be in the range of 21.9 to 25.0 months for first-line ONCOS-102-treated patients in the randomized group (n=8). This is a clear improvement over the median overall survival of 13.5 months observed in the first-line standard of care-only control group (n=6). Previous malignant pleural mesothelioma clinical trials have reported median overall survival in the range of 12-16 months for patients receiving the same SoC chemotherapy treatment1.

In addition, a broad and powerful immune activation pattern was observed in patients treated with ONCOS-102, clearly associated with both tumor responses and survival outcomes.

For the presentations of the data, please see link below:

1 Vogelzang 2003, Ceresoli 2006, Zalcman 2015, Tsao 2019, Scagliotti 2019, Baas 2020

