Targovax Selected for Oral Presentation at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2019 Annual Meeting

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX), announces that clinical data on the company's lead product candidate ONCOS-102, a genetically modified oncolytic adenovirus which has been engineered to selectively infect and replicate in cancer cells, will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting being held November 6-10, 2019, in Maryland, USA.

Title:

A pilot study of engineered adenovirus ONCOS-102 in combination with pembrolizumab in checkpoint inhibitor refractory advanced or unresectable melanoma

Authors:

Alexander N. Shoushtari, MD; Anthony J. Olszanski, MD, RPh; Thomas J. Hornyak, MD; Jedd D. Wolchok, MD, PhD; Sylvia Vetrhus; Karianne Risberg Handeland; Lukasz Kuryk, PhD; Magnus Jaderberg, MD;

Date:

9 November 2019

Time:

5:30 pm - 5:45 pm

Presenter:

Dr. Alexander Shoushtari, Principal Investigator, MSKCC, NYC

For further information, please contact:
Renate Birkeli, Investor Relations
Phone: +47-922-61-624
Email: renate.birkeli@targovax.com

Media and IR enquires:
Andreas Tinglum - Corporate Communications (Norway)
Phone: +47-9300-1773
Email: andreas.tinglum@corpcom.no

