Targovax to Present at Jefferies 2018 Global Healthcare Conference

For information about the conference, visit https://www.jefferies.com/OurFirm/Conferences/325/382For further information, please contact:

Renate Birkeli

Investor Relations

Phone: +47-922-61-624

Email: renate.birkeli@targovax.com



Media and IR enquires:

Andreas Tinglum - Corporate Communications (Norway)

Phone: +47-9300-1773

Email: andreas.tinglum@corpcom.no

Simon Conway/Stephanie Cuthbert - FTI Consulting (International)

Phone: +44-20-3727-1000

Email: Targovax@fticonsulting.com .

About Targovax

Arming the patient's immune system to fight cancer

Targovax (OSE:TRVX) is a clinical stage company focused on developing and commercializing novel immuno-oncology therapies to target, primarily, treatment-resistant solid tumors. Immuno-oncology is currently one of the fastest growing therapeutic fields in medicine.

The Company's development pipeline is based on two novel proprietary platforms:

The first platform, ONCOS, uses oncolytic viruses as potential multi-target, neo-antigen therapeutic cancer vaccines. ONCOS uses an adenovirus that has been engineered to be an immune activator that selectively targets cancer cells. In phase I trials it has demonstrated immune activation at lesional level which was associated with clinical benefit. In an ongoing phase I trial in advanced melanoma we expect important proof of concept data for checkpoint inhibitor refractory patients.

The second platform, TG, are neo-antigen cancer vaccines designed to specifically treat tumors that express mutated forms of RAS. Mutations to the RAS protein are common in many cancers and are known to drive aggressive disease progression and treatment resistance. There is a high unmet medical need for therapies that are effective against tumors that express these mutations. The TG platform's therapeutic potential stems from its ability to enable the patient's immune system to identify and destroy tumors bearing any RAS mutations. In early 2017, key proof of concept data for the TG platform from a clinical trial of TG01 in resected pancreatic cancer patients showed encouraging overall survival and will give guidance for the future clinical development of this platform.

Targovax's development pipeline has three novel therapeutic candidates in clinical development covering six indications.

Both platforms are protected by an extensive portfolio of IP and know-how and have the potential to yield multiple product candidates in a cost-effective manner. Additionally, Targovax has other products in early stages of development.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/targovax/r/targovax-to-present-at-jefferies-2018-global-healthcare-conference,c2539329

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/targovax-to-present-at-jefferies-2018-global-healthcare-conference-300658868.html

SOURCE Targovax