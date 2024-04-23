Targus® Advances its Sustainability Progress with New Product Innovations and Improved Reporting

Company launches new products made from ocean-bound recycled plastic and strengthens its global sustainability ratings

ANAHEIM, Calif., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Targus®, the number one third-party docking station and laptop bag brand in the US1 and a leader in laptop cases and mobile computing accessories, today announced progress in its sustainability roadmap with the launch of new eco-friendly products and an improved sustainability scorecard from EcoVadis. EcoVadis is a globally recognized certification platform that rates businesses' sustainability performance.

Targus shares latest progress in its sustainability journey during Earth Month

"As we continue our journey to become a more sustainable company, we recognize the importance of demonstrating our progress through real and tangible actions," says Targus' Andrew Corkill, Global Vice President of Marketing and eCommerce. "Targus continues to do this by introducing more and more products that incorporate recycled materials and improving the quality and breadth of our global certification and reporting standards."

Targus has been using recycled materials in its laptop bags since 2008 through its EcoSmart® technology, a process that turns plastic water bottles into fabric which is then woven into the bags. Now, the company has taken this a step further by introducing its new EcoSmart Coastline Collection, a backpack and briefcase made from certified ocean-bound plastic.

Additionally, in 2022, Targus started making sustainable tech accessories including its award-winning ErgoFlip™ EcoSmart™ Mouse and Sustainable Energy Harvesting EcoSmart Keyboard. These EcoSmart tech accessories are made with up to 85 percent certified post-consumer plastic, run on ultra-low power Bluetooth, and come in recycled packaging. Now the company has expanded the portfolio with three new keyboards: a Sustainable Ergonomic EcoSmart Keyboard and full-size keyboards available in both wireless and wired options.

Demonstrating its progress in sustainability, Targus has also recently completed its annual certification process with EcoVadis. The 2023 EcoVadis ratings put Targus in the bronze status at the 64th percentile, which is the top 16 percent of companies in the computer wholesale, computer peripheral equipment, and software industries globally. This is a 13-point increase from its 51st percentile ranking in 2022. The EcoVadis methodology assesses companies' policies, actions, and results in the areas of environmental impact, labor and human rights standards, ethics, and procurement practices.

To further demonstrate its commitment to our planet, Targus's global team participated in a global Treekly challenge for the second consecutive year to turn their collective footsteps into forests.

According to Treekly, the Targus team walked a total of 12.8 million combined steps in 2024, resulting in 1,159 trees planted. By 2050, the trees will capture an estimated 395.73 tons of CO2, or the equivalent of removing the impact of 112,278 quarter-pound cheeseburgers. In doing so, these reforestation initiatives will restore habitats and protect against coastal erosion.

