Targus Announces New Industry-First Five-Year Warranty with Reduced Pricing Now Available on Select Best-in-Class Universal Docking Stations

Exemplifies the company's long-standing commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative docking and tech solutions that meet the evolving needs of the modern workplace

ANAHEIM, Calif., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Targus®, the number one third-party docking station and laptop bag brand in the US1 and a leader in laptop cases and mobile computing accessories, today announced that it now offers an industry-first five-year warranty with new reduced pricing on its best-in-class universal docking stations - specifically DOCK310, DOCK315, and DOCK430 – purchased after July 1, 2024.* The extended five-year warranty on these select models further demonstrates the company's long track record of delivering superior quality tech solutions that boost workers' productivity, performance, and connectivity, anywhere.

New Targus Five-Year Extended Warranty Keeps Customers Covered to Meet or Exceed their PC's Average 3-5 Year Lifecycle.

"As an industry leader in universal docking stations, our company has a long track record of delivering the highest quality solutions to our enterprise and business customers that equip their workers with the right connectivity and productivity tools to perform at their best," says Ron DeCamp, MBA, Vice President, Global Product Management and Development, Targus. "Our new unprecedented five-year warranty is a testament to the superior quality, commercial-grade products that the Targus brand is known for."

This new extended warranty is now being offered with unbeatable pricing on three of its latest universal docking stations compatible with Windows®, macOS®, Android®, Chrome OS®, and other major operating systems, to ensure business customers are covered with the best warranty in the industry that will meet or exceed the expected three- to five-year lifecycle of their PCs.

The Universal USB-C DV4K Docking Station with 65W Power Delivery (DOCK310) is a sleek and powerful dock packed with all the necessary ports and power needed in a single dock to create a convenient, productive workstation. This universal docking station connects two 4K displays to multiple hosts and peripherals for a dual ultra-high-definition video experience with power delivery 3.0 up to 65WDC. Three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports and 1 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port make it simple to add the latest keyboards, exterior hard drives, and other peripherals to customize the workspace experience.

The Universal USB-C DV4K DP Docking Station with 65W Power Delivery (DOCK315) is the ultimate universal docking station to expand a workstation and connect to nearly any laptop with a single cable. This dual monitor docking station delivers crisp and clear 4K video outputs while supporting a connection up to two displays via DisplayPort™ to multiple hosts and peripherals for a dual ultra-high-definition video experience. This powerful dock supports single 5K and dual 4K UHD HDR at 65WDC, offering video performance up to 4096x2160 p60 for dual displays. Users can also connect their favorite accessories with a combination of USB-A (3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports) and USB-C (1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C), plus Ethernet and audio ports.

The USB-C Multi-Function 202DisplayPort Alt. Mode Triple Video Docking Station with 85W Power (DOCK430) is a sleek and powerful Alternate Mode dock which packs all of the ports and power needed in a single dock to create a more powerful, productive workstation. Enjoy crisp, clear native video while supporting a connection up to three monitors. With two DisplayPort™ 1.4 ports and one HDMI 2.0 port, this dock supports three monitors (1920x1080 p60), two monitors (2560x1440 p60) or one monitor (3840x2160 p60) and various lower resolutions. Plus, users can connect to all of their favorite accessories with a combination of USB-A (4 USB 3.2 Gen1 ports, 1 fast-charging) and USB-C (1x 3.2 Gen2), plus Ethernet and audio ports.

All three of these Targus universal docking stations, which come with the new extended five-year warranty, are available for sale at Targus.com and through participating resellers and distributors worldwide. Visit Targus.com for additional product details, pricing, and availability.

About Targus



For more than 40 years, Targus has been revolutionizing mobile computing accessories for large enterprises and consumers, alike — connecting people and technology in meaningful ways. From laptop bags to tablet cases, to peripherals and universal docking stations, we persistently conceive, design, and produce innovative, productivity-boosting solutions that make the complex, simple; and seamlessly integrate into the lifestyles of mobile professionals wherever they work – at home, in the office, or wherever they go. We cross categories, regions, industries, and lifestyles with a breadth and depth of products that provide you with the solutions you need to live, dream, and do.

A global leader in docking, Targus has deployed more than 3 million universal docking stations around the world in more than 12,000 organizations – with more than 90% of Fortune 1000 companies using Targus products and maintains the number one spot in US B2B Universal Docks (3rd party only)2.

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Targus has global operations in more than 24 offices and distribution in more than 100 countries. Discover Targus at Targus.com and on our blog, and connect with us on social media: Podcast, LinkedIn, Twitter/X, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

1Source: Circana, US/Canada Retail and US B2B Reseller in Unit Sales, ending December 2023 (Laptop Bag case type = Briefcase, Sleeve, Attache, Slipcase, Messenger Bag)

2Source: Circana, US B2B Reseller, Docking Stations Unit Sales, ending December 2023

*Five (5)-year warranty applies only to new Targus DOCK310, DOCK315, and DOCK430 docking stations purchased after July 1, 2024; warranty is valid for five (5) years from the date of original purchase. All other Targus docking stations include a standard warranty of three (3) years from the date of original purchase.

Targus is a registered trademark of Targus International LLC in the US and in certain other countries. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

SOURCE Targus