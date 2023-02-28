Targus® Earns Bronze EcoVadis Sustainability Rating and Offsets 625 Tons of CO2 Emissions by Planting 11,408 Trees in Treekly Challenge

Company's continued investments in global sustainability initiatives demonstrate its ongoing commitment to doing more to impact less

ANAHEIM, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Targus®, the number one laptop case brand in the U.S. and Canada* and a leader in laptop cases and mobile computing accessories, announced that it has earned a bronze sustainability rating from EcoVadis, the world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings.

Targus continues to invest in global sustainability initiatives in commitment to reduce its environmental footprint.

"We are proud of our company's continued focus and investments in sustainability initiatives that prove Targus is taking the necessary actionable and meaningful steps to reduce its environmental footprint," said Chairman and CEO Mikel Williams, Targus. "Earning a bronze rating from EcoVadis demonstrates real progress toward achieving our sustainability goals which we recently detailed in our Global Sustainability Report."

The EcoVadis methodology assesses companies' policies, measures, and published reporting in the areas of environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. A bronze rating indicates that Targus ranks among the top 50 percent of performers worldwide across these key areas.

In addition, Targus participated in a global Treekly challenge to turn their footsteps into forests. The Targus team collectively walked a total of three million steps in both the months of September and January, roughly 1,500 miles! According to Treekly, by turning footsteps into forests, Targus created fair-wage employment for indigenous communities in Moraharivo, Madagascar to plant and protect a further 5,849 mangrove trees, with an overall total now at 11,408. The "Targus Forest" is estimated to capture approximately 625 tons of CO2 by 2030 and 3,858 tons by 2050. The latter is equivalent to flying economy class from London to Hong Kong round trip over 1,000 times or driving over six million miles, according to the Treekly Impact report detailing the results of Targus' Treekly contributions.

Among other key sustainability achievements, to date, Targus' product management team calculates that the company has recycled 17 million plastic bottles through its EcoSmart® line of eco-friendly laptop bags and has now expanded its EcoSmart technology to the tech accessories category.

The new collection includes an Energy Harvesting EcoSmart™ Keyboard, which was named a CES® 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree, as well as an Ergonomic EcoSmart Keyboard and Ergonomic Ambidextrous EcoSmart Mouse, all made with post-consumer recycled plastic and wrapped in sustainable packaging. The Energy Harvesting EcoSmart™ Keyboard is available now, with the Ergonomic EcoSmart Keyboard and Ergonomic Ambidextrous Mouse launching later this spring.

To learn more about Targus' sustainability progress and roadmap, read its 2023 Global Sustainability Report and head to the Targus press room for its latest sustainability developments and product launches.

About Targus

For 40 years, Targus has been revolutionizing mobile computing accessories for large enterprises and consumers, alike — connecting people and technology in meaningful ways. From laptop bags to tablet cases, to peripherals and universal docking stations, we persistently conceive, design, and produce innovative, productivity-boosting solutions that make the complex, simple; and seamlessly integrate into the lifestyles of mobile professionals wherever they work – at home, in the office, or wherever they go. We cross categories, regions, industries, and lifestyles with a breadth and depth of products that provide you with the solutions you need to live, dream, and do.

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Targus has global operations in more than 24 offices and distribution in more than 100 countries. Learn more about us at targus.com, like or follow us on Facebook, and LinkedIn.

*Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, U.S. and Canada, combined unit sales for Sleeves/Slipcases, Annual 2022.

SOURCE Targus