Targus Expands Its Collection Of EcoSmart Laptop Bags And Tech Accessories Equipping People To Do More With Their Technology While Helping To Protect The Planet

ANAHEIM, Calif., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Targus®, the number one third-party docking station and laptop case brand in the US1 and a leader in mobile computing accessories, today announced that it has expanded its EcoSmart laptop bags and tech accessories, further demonstrating its commitment to making sustainable, long-lasting products that help people and businesses do more with their technology.

The company's latest additions include new laptop cases and tech accessories bundles designed for sustainability, including a new GeoLite™ EcoSmart® Collection, which includes a sleek, slim backpack and briefcase, an ultra-durable and versatile 15-16" Terra EcoSmart® Backpack, and EcoSmart™ mice/keyboard bundles designed for sustainability and superior ergonomics.

"At Targus, we continually strive to reduce our impact on the planet, which includes incorporating the use of sustainable materials and technologies in our products, from our laptop bags to tech accessories," says Jonny Yuan, Vice President, Design at Targus. "These latest EcoSmart products exemplify how Targus is doing more to impact less while delivering innovative, purpose-built solutions to our customers."

The 12-16" GeoLite EcoSmart Advanced Backpack and 15-16" GeoLite EcoSmart Slim Brief are designed for busy professionals to protect their laptops while staying organized and looking sleek. Each of these EcoSmart bags features a dedicated laptop compartment to keep their tech safe, along with handy zippered pockets to keep everything in their place. Both laptop bags are water-resistant on the outside and eco-friendly on the inside. The interior lining of the backpack is made using GRS-certified recycled materials equivalent to six recycled bottles and the Slim Brief's interior from the equivalent of two recycled bottles.

In addition, Targus has introduced a 15-16" Terra EcoSmart Backpack that can be effortlessly transitioned from a work and commuting backpack to weekend adventure pack. Available in black and grey, this durable, exceptionally versatile backpack delivers all-day comfort in a sustainable design, whether transitioning from work to the trails or traveling through crowded city streets during the daily commute. Its protection features include integrated anti-theft fasteners on primary pockets, a rain cover, and secure front helmet harnessing to handle the elements and prepare for new adventures. With an interior lining made from recycled materials, repurposing eight plastic bottles, this bag not only protects your essentials, but the environment, too.

In 2023, Targus first introduced EcoSmart tech accessories that are made from 85% certified post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic, operate on ultra-low-power Bluetooth® which is four times more energy efficient than standard Bluetooth, and come in recycled packaging. Now, Targus has expanded these offerings by offering them as a complete, bundled solution. They include an EcoSmart Ergonomic Keyboard & ErgoFlip™ Mouse Combo and Antimicrobial Full-Size Wireless EcoSmart Keyboard & Midsize Comfort Mouse Combo arriving this month and an EcoSmart Full-Size Wired Keyboard & Ambidextrous Wired Mouse Combo which will be available in Q1 2025.

Targus began incorporating recycled plastic in its products 16 years ago, and to date, has repurposed 32.2 million bottles – saving the equivalent of 2,008,477 lbs. of CO 2 compared to virgin plastic.* In 2024, Targus also introduced a new Coastline™ Collection of laptop bags made from certified ocean-bound plastic and a high percentage of recycled material.

Read the Targus 2024 Global Sustainability Report to learn more about the company's continued environmental progress and forward-looking roadmap.

About Targus

For more than 40 years, Targus has been helping people and businesses get the most out of their tech—keeping it safe, easy to use, and always within reach. Our mission is simple yet powerful: To carry, protect, and connect your tech everywhere. We aim to make life with technology better, not harder. At Targus, we don't just sell tech accessories — we empower you to do your best, wherever life takes you. So, whether you're working from home, commuting across the city, or jetting off somewhere exciting, our solutions work seamlessly with your devices, unlocking possibilities, simplifying tasks, helping you work smarter, travel lighter, and get more done —today, tomorrow, and for years to come.

As a global leader in docking, Targus has deployed more than 3 million universal docking stations around the world in more than 12,000 organizations – with more than 90% of Fortune 1000 companies using Targus products and maintains the number one spot in US B2B Universal Docks (3rd party only)2.

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Targus has global operations in more than 24 offices and distribution in more than 100 countries. Discover Targus at Targus.com and on our blog, and connect with us on social media: Podcast, LinkedIn, Twitter/X, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

