Targus Launches SafePort Collection of Antimicrobial iPad Cases for Superior Protection in Rugged Environments

The collection includes form-fit cases for iPads ranging in size from 10.2" to 11", with varying levels of protection to meet different user needs, from the office or classroom to the healthcare setting or a construction site. As an added benefit, these cases are infused with Targus' DefenseGuard™ antimicrobial treatment, which continuously works to prevent the growth of unwanted microorganisms, like bacteria, that cling to the surface.

"As more and more users rely on their iPads to work productively in rugged environments or on the go, there is a growing need for cases that will protect those valuable devices," said Andrew Corkill, vice president, global marketing & eCommerce, Targus. "And because the cases are infused with antimicrobial protection, it will never wear off or wash away for the life of the tablet case."

Features & Specifications:

10.2" Back Cover for iPad 9th, 8th and 7th Generation (THD514GL): Providing basic protection from bumps and scratches, this clear back cover features a thin profile, a two-piece over-molded shell with shock-absorbent TPU, covered buttons, and an integrated Apple pencil holder. SRP: $29.99

10.2" Slim Case for iPad 9th, 8th and 7th Generation (THD515GL): This slim-profile, clear case protects iPads from drops up to four feet, as well as bumps, scratches, and dust. Other features include a secure integrated flip view bifold cover for typing and viewing angles, covered buttons, and an integrated Apple pencil holder. SRP: $47.99

10.2"-11" Standard Case for iPad, iPad Air, and iPad Pro: This durable, yet lightweight, case incorporates Blue Shock Technology, an impact-absorbing polymer with triple over-mold corner protection system, to provide enhanced device and screen protection from drops up to 5.9". It includes a built-in stand slide that opens with one hand for typing and viewing, detachable hand-strap integrated into the sliding handle, and an integrated Apple pencil holder.

10.2" Standard Case for iPad 9th, 8th, and 7th Generation (THD516GL): SRP: $59.99 .





. 10.9" Standard Case for iPad Air 4th Generation and 11" iPad Pro 3rd, 2nd, and 1st Generation (THD915GL),

SRP: $59.99 .

Rugged Max Case for iPad 9th, 8th and 7th Generation (THD513GL): Designed for 10.2" iPads, this rugged case delivers tough high-drop protection by incorporating Blue Shock technology and a three-piece over-molded shell with shock-absorbent TPU. Other features include an integrated bezel-free screen protector, a built-in stand that slides open with one hand, detachable hand strap integrated into the sliding handle, and built-in Apple pencil holder. SRP: $74.99.

The SafePort® Collection is available for sale now on Targus.com and through participating retailers.

About Targus

For more than 35 years, Targus has been revolutionizing mobile computing accessories for large enterprises and consumers, alike — connecting people and technology in meaningful ways. From laptop bags to tablet cases to peripherals and universal docking stations, we persistently conceive, design, and produce innovative, productivity-boosting solutions that make the complex, simple; and seamlessly integrate into the lifestyles of mobile professionals wherever they work – at home, in the office, or wherever they go. We cross categories, regions, industries, and lifestyles with a breadth and depth of products that provide you with the solutions you need to live, dream, and do.

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Targus has global operations in more than 24 offices and distribution in more than 100 countries. Learn more about us at targus.com, like or follow us on Facebook, and LinkedIn.

*Targus, DefenseGuard, and SafePort are trademarks or registered trademarks of Targus International LLC in the U.S. and in certain other countries. Apple, iPad, iPad Air, and iPad Pro are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. All other logos and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Targus