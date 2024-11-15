Targus® MiraLogic® Connect is Named as a CES® Innovation Award Honoree in Sustainability, Eco-Design & Smart Energy

This novel retrofit adapter upgrades mainstream Targus docking stations to IoT-enabled smart docks that support its MiraLogic® Workspace Intelligence System; seamlessly connects organizations to the MiraLogic platform giving technical and management teams full remote control and visibility of their modular IT assets anywhere to advance their sustainability efforts

ANAHEIM, Calif., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Targus®, the number one laptop bag brand in the US1 and a leader in laptop cases and mobile computing accessories, today announced that its MiraLogic® Connect retrofit adapter has been named a CES® 2025 Innovation Award Honoree in the Sustainability, Eco-Design & Smart Energy category. CES' elite panel of judges recognized MiraLogic Connect for its unique features and benefits that help organizations advance their sustainability initiatives by upgrading mainstream Targus docking stations to IoT-connected smart docks configured for MiraLogic. MiraLogic is a patented, unique workspace intelligence system that enables IT and management teams to remotely control, oversee, and optimize their company's modular IT ecosystems, anywhere.

MiraLogic® Connect seamlessly connects organizations to the Targus® MiraLogic platform to improve productivity, ROI, and sustainability.

With the MiraLogic Connect adapter, organizations can seamlessly and cost-effectively upgrade their mainstream Targus docking stations to IoT-connected smart docks configured for MiraLogic. This allows their IT and management teams to efficiently analyze, control, and manage their workspace assets anywhere (e.g., power consumption, workspace utilization, and real-time occupancy). By providing valuable, real-time insights to make data-driven decisions about running costs of power, energy, equipment, and desk usage, MiraLogic helps today's businesses achieve their sustainability goals more effectively while empowering employees to work productively from anywhere.

"Previously, MiraLogic primarily catered to enterprises connecting to the platform via our Targus enterprise-grade docking station, DOCK810," explains Ron DeCamp, VP, Global Product Management & Development, Targus. "MiraLogic Connect opens the door for more organizations to leverage the MiraLogic platform using Targus docking stations they may already own or that are ideally suited for their environments. As a result, IT and management teams can save time and money by simplifying deployment, along with improving productivity and sustainability across their organization."

MiraLogic® Connect is a retrofit adapter that sits between a Targus® docking station*, specifically DOCK182, DOCK192, DOCK310, and DOCK315, and host device to incorporate the capabilities of the Targus MiraLogic Workspace Intelligence System into the dock. With this small adapter, Over-the-Air (OTA) Firmware updates and management tasks can also now be performed remotely and automatically through the MiraLogic platform, without attaching to a host device. This eliminates the need to perform time-intensive, manual updates on multiple docks throughout the workplace. Remote OTA firmware updates enable organizations to cut time spent on dock maintenance by more than 90%, according to data from Targus enterprise users.

Extending MiraLogic's sustainability benefits, the adapter and product packaging also use recycled materials. The housing has 75% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic and the product comes in a recyclable brown box packaging and CPE-07 biodegradable bag which degrades faster than regular plastic once discarded. In the company's future docking solutions roadmap, Targus is working toward replacing all of its current docking products with 85% Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) housing and 100% recycled packaging.

The MiraLogic Workspace Intelligence System, which was named a CES Innovation Award Honoree in 2020 and 2024, combines patented and patent-pending enterprise-grade hardware and proprietary cloud software to give technical and management teams full remote control and visibility over their modular IT ecosystems across the workplace. By providing real-time insights to make data-driven decisions about running costs of power, energy, equipment, and desk usage, organizations can achieve their sustainability goals more effectively while empowering employees to work productively from anywhere.

MiraLogic Connect is slated for availability in April 2025. Consumers and media can get a firsthand look and technical demonstration of MiraLogic Connect and the MiraLogic Workspace Intelligence System at CES 2025, the world's most important proving ground for innovation happening in Las Vegas, Jan. 7th-10th. Targus will be showcasing its latest innovations in docking stations, cases, and tech accessories designed to upgrade peoples' lives at The Venetian in Suite #35-106. Additionally, MiraLogic Connect will be featured in the CES Innovation Awards Showcase and with the MiraLogic Workspace Intelligence System during CES Unveiled, CES' premier media preview event taking place at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on the evening of January 5th.

About the CES® 2025 Innovation Awards

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products. The program recognizes honorees in a multitude of consumer technology product categories and distinguishes the highest rated in each. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

The CES 2025 Innovation Award Honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation. More will be revealed in January. Many honorees will showcase their winning products in the Innovation Awards Showcase at CES 2025.

About Targus

For 40 years, Targus has been revolutionizing mobile computing accessories for large enterprises and consumers, alike — connecting people and technology in meaningful ways. From laptop bags to tablet cases, to peripherals and universal docking stations, we persistently conceive, design, and produce innovative, productivity-boosting solutions that make the complex, simple; and seamlessly integrate into the lifestyles of mobile professionals wherever they work – at home, in the office, or wherever they go. We cross categories, regions, industries, and lifestyles with a breadth and depth of products that provide you with the solutions you need to live, dream, and do.

A global leader in docking, Targus has deployed more than 3 million universal docking stations around the world in more than 12,000 organizations – with more than 90% of Fortune 1000 companies using Targus products and maintains the number one spot in US B2B Universal Docks (3rd party only)2.

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Targus has global operations in more than 24 offices and distribution in more than 100 countries. Discover Targus at Targus.com and on our blog, and connect with us on social media: Podcast, LinkedIn, Twitter/X, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. Also learn more about how Targus is continuing to move sustainability to the forefront in its annual global sustainability report.

1Source: Circana, US/Canada Retail and US B2B Reseller in Unit Sales for 12ME June 2023 (Laptop Bag case type = Briefcase, Sleeve, Attache, Slipcase, Messenger Bag)

2Source: Circana, US B2B Reseller, Docking Stations Unit Sales, 12ME June 2023

Targus and MiraLogic are trademarks or registered trademarks of Targus International LLC in the US and in certain other countries. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Patents: https://targus.com/patents

