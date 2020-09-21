Targus® Named the #1 Laptop Case Brand in the U.S.

Since its founding and launch of the first laptop case over thirty-five years ago, Targus has been designing and producing carrying case solutions, continually innovating the category with patented protective solutions, like its SafePort ® Air Protection System; thoughtful feature enhancements, like its patented checkpoint-friendly designs and wireless charging solutions; and smart materials, including eco-friendly components.

"We are proud to be ranked as the number one laptop case brand in the U.S.," says David Dorantes, Director of Product Marketing, Americas. "The honor affirms that our products continue to deliver on consumer needs from a protection, functionality, quality and style perspective."

For over thirty-five years, Targus has been revolutionizing mobile computing accessories for large enterprises and end-users alike — connecting people and technology in meaningful ways. From laptop bags to tablet cases to peripherals and universal docking stations, we persistently conceive, design, and produce innovative, productivity-boosting solutions that make the complex, simple; and help people pursue their passions and live their purpose – at work and in life. We cross categories, regions, industries, and lifestyles with a breadth and depth of products that seamlessly provide you with everything you need to live, dream, and do.

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Targus has global operations in over 45 offices and distribution in more than 100 countries. Learn more about us at targus.com, like or follow us on Facebook, and LinkedIn.

