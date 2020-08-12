Targus Partners with Samsung to Provide Device Accessories to Users Worldwide

Targus is already a global partner of the Samsung Mobile Accessory Partnership Program (SMAPP). This new partnership marks Targus as a global Tier 1 Partner, further strengthening the existing relationship between the companies and positioning Targus as valued partners in technology, innovation, and worldwide technical support.

As part of the partnership, Targus will offer products that are not only compatible with Samsung Mobile DeX devices but are also able to support any software updates made by Samsung, making it easier for Samsung users to extend the usefulness of their device. The partnership also ensures that Targus technology products included in the agreement will be recognized as original and authorized products by Samsung.

"As a global partner in the Samsung Mobile Accessory Partnership Program (SMAPP) and now a Tier 1 Partner, Targus has clearly proven itself as a trusted device accessory partner. We look forward to continuously providing Samsung users with key accessories to enhance their devices," says Andrew Corkill, Vice President of Global Marketing at Targus.

"Samsung is honored to have Targus as our newest partner in supporting the Samsung Desktop Experience with Samsung Mobile Devices (Phone & Tablets). Targus has a long history of providing unique and innovative accessories that support Samsung devices. We are happy to welcome Targus to this unique partnership to grow both our businesses," says James Park, Vice President at Samsung.

About Targus

Thirty-five years and a history of firsts, Targus has been revolutionizing mobile computing accessories for large enterprises and end-users alike — connecting people and technology in meaningful ways. From laptop bags to tablet cases to peripherals and universal docking stations, we persistently conceive, design, and produce innovative, productivity-boosting solutions that make the complex, simple; and help people pursue their passions and live their purpose – at work and in life. We cross categories, regions, industries, and lifestyles with a breadth and depth of products that seamlessly provide you with everything you need to live, dream, and do.

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Targus has global operations in over 45 offices and distribution in more than 100 countries. Learn more about us at targus.com, like or follow us on Facebook, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Targus

Related Links

http://www.targus.com

