Targus Pushes Boundaries of What's Possible with Cases and Accessories

Stay Charged Wire-Free on the Road The new Mobile ViP+ Backpack includes Qi-charging that allows users to carry and charge their Qi-enabled smartphone such as the iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, or Samsung Galaxy S9. Engineered to keep your gear connected and protected, the case features an integrated charging holster designed to seamlessly secure the charging smartphone even if the backpack is bumped or dropped. The pack also subtly incorporates an RFID-blocking pocket that helps prevent your credit cards from being skimmed remotely. In addition to being packed with technology, the backpack incorporates everything you need from a travel bag, including contoured shoulder straps and an air-mesh back panel for comfort, a trolley strap to secure to rolling luggage, and a tuck-away water bottle holder.

The Mobile ViP+ Backpack will be available in April 2019 at $199.99.

Ultimate Protection for Travel

To help frequent travelers protect their laptops from accidental knocks, bumps and drops, Targus is updating its popular Corporate Traveler collection. Re-engineered with an advanced SafePort® x D3O® protection system on the base and sides of the laptop compartment, the shock absorbing polymer material offers the thinnest and most advanced protection against impact. D3O® materials are made using a combination of advanced polymer chemistry and cutting-edge design that absorbs and dissipates energy during an impact, dramatically reducing the amount of force transmitted to the laptop during a drop or fall. SafePort® x D3O® can be found in the Corporate Traveler Backpack and 14" and 15.6" Corporate Traveler Briefcases along with Targus' patented checkpoint-friendly solution that allows users to pass through airport security without removing their laptop. The cases also tout ample organization and durable materials for the most demanding business travelers.

Also in the collection is a 15.6" Corporate Traveler 4-Wheeled Roller. Durable and sleek, the roller features separate compartments for overnight and tech gear. The laptop section incorporates a handled sleeve that allows you to zip through security or keep your laptop out while you check your bag; and the waterproof compartment holds a toiletry bag designed to make security checkpoints a breeze. With a 3-stage trolley handle and four durable spinner wheels, the case effortlessly moves through airports and up the stairs.

The Corporate Traveler collection will begin rolling out in January 2019, starting at $104.99.

"As a company that's been developing cases for 35 years, we know that our customers want products with purpose," said Demetrius Romanos, vice president, global design and product management. "For us, this means delivering on performance, style and protection and the launch of these two new products exemplify that. By embedding cutting-edge technologies and addressing real user needs, they're designed to enable today's modern worker to confidently achieve all they want to do."

Alongside these two new collections, Targus is continuing to update and expand its existing ranges. At CES, Targus will showcase new products and designs for its Newport Collection of fashion-first laptop handbags and its Work + Play range of backpacks that allow today's professionals, with active lifestyles, to move effortlessly from their workday to their fitness activities. Additionally, Targus continues to expand its range of technology accessories with updates to its range of tablet cases, cables, adapters, peripherals and universal power solutions.

For more details on Targus' products and to test them out in person during CES, please contact targusus@hotwireglobal.com. Products will be on display at Targus' booth in the LVCC, South Hall, Booth #31147.

About Targus

Thirty-five years and a history of firsts, Targus has been revolutionizing mobile computing accessories for large enterprises and end-users alike — connecting people and technology in meaningful ways. From laptop bags to tablet cases to peripherals and universal docking stations, we persistently conceive, design, and produce innovative, productivity-boosting solutions that make the complex, simple; and help people pursue their passions and live their purpose – at work and in life. We cross categories, regions, industries, and lifestyles with a breadth and depth of products that seamlessly provide you with everything you need to live, dream, and do.

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Targus has global operations in over 45 offices and distribution in more than 100 countries. Learn more about us at targus.com, like or follow us at facebook.com/targus and linkedin.com/targus.

SOURCE Targus

Related Links

http://www.targus.com

