Targus Receives 2023 Sales Excellence Award by Samsung Electronics

Targus

07 Dec, 2023, 14:00 ET

Recognizes company for its commitment and contributions to the growth of Samsung's B2B accessories business

ANAHEIM, Calif., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Targus®, the number one laptop bag brand in the US1 and a leader in laptop cases and mobile computing accessories, today announced that it has been awarded by Samsung Electronics for achieving excellent sales performance that contributed to the growth of Samsung's B2B Accessories business in 2023. This is the second consecutive year that Targus has received a sales excellence award.

Mikel Williams, President & CEO of Targus affirms, "We are honored to receive this award recognizing our company's successful track record and continued commitment to strengthening and expanding Samsung's ecosystem of mobile devices and PCs. As a global leader in laptop cases, tech accessories, and universal docking stations, Targus is the perfect partner to help Samsung strengthen and grow its global PC business."

As a Global Tier 1 Samsung Accessory Partner, Targus develops and sells a variety of tech accessories that support Samsung devices, including laptop bags, tablet and phone cases, universal docks, USB-Hubs and adapters, screen protectors, headsets, webcams, and wireless mice and keyboards.

In addition to being Samsung's Tier 1 Accessory Partner, Targus is a partner in the Samsung Mobile Accessory Partnership Program (SMAPP), and is a Samsung Knox Partner and DeX Accessory Partner.

Targus' solutions for the Samsung Mobile ecosystem of devices are also on display at the Samsung Solution Center in Washington, DC, and the Samsung IBM Watson Center in Munich, Germany, as well as prominently featured throughout Samsung's Tab Active3 Authorized Accessories Catalog.

About Targus

For 40 years, Targus has been revolutionizing mobile computing accessories for large enterprises and consumers, alike — connecting people and technology in meaningful ways. From laptop bags to tablet cases, to peripherals and universal docking stations, we persistently conceive, design, and produce innovative, productivity-boosting solutions that make the complex, simple; and seamlessly integrate into the lifestyles of mobile professionals wherever they work – at home, in the office, or wherever they go. We cross categories, regions, industries, and lifestyles with a breadth and depth of products that provide you with the solutions you need to live, dream, and do.

A global leader in docking, Targus has deployed more than 3 million universal docking stations around the world in more than 12,000 organizations – with more than 90% of Fortune 1000 companies using Targus products and maintains the number one spot in US B2B Universal Docks (3rd party only)2.

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Targus has global operations in more than 24 offices and distribution in more than 100 countries. Learn more about us at Targus.com, like or follow us on Facebook, and LinkedIn.

1Source: Circana, US/Canada Retail and US B2B Reseller in Unit Sales for 12ME June 2023 (Laptop Bag case type = Briefcase, Sleeve, Attache, Slipcase, Messenger Bag)

2Source: Circana, US B2B Reseller, Docking Stations Unit Sales, 12ME June 2023

Targus is a registered trademarks of Targus International LLC in the US and in certain other countries. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

SOURCE Targus

