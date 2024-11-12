Targus Subsidiary HYPER® Wins $1.4 Million Lawsuit Against j5create for Copyright and Patent Infringement of HYPER's HyperDrive® USB-C Hubs

Kaijet Technology International Limited, Inc. (j5create) found liable for copying HyperDrive products and introducing a similar competing product called "UltraDrive"

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HYPER®, a subsidiary of Targus, known for its innovative tech accessories for creators and Apple® users, announces that it has won a key litigation enforcing and defending its intellectual property rights for its original HyperDrive®-brand USB-C Hubs against Kaijet Technology International Limited, Inc., and Kaijet Technology International Corporation, together commonly known as j5create. In a lawsuit filed in U.S. Federal Court in May 2018, Hyper claimed that j5create unlawfully created a knockoff product in the name of "UltraDrive," to compete with HYPER's HyperDrive USB-C Hubs. Both products are sold online and via leading U.S. retail and distribution channels, such as Best Buy, Staples, Walmart, and Amazon.com.

After a jury trial in July 2024, the jury delivered its verdict that j5Create was liable for willful patent infringement and copyright infringement. The jury also determined that HYPER's intellectual property rights were valid and enforceable, upholding HYPER's incontestable monopoly rights in the laptop attachment space. The jury's verdict awarded HYPER significant copyright infringement damages and injunctive relief for sales of the willfully infringing UltraDrive "JCD" products. The infringing products are now subject to recall, and j5create must account to HYPER for all sales of the infringing UltraDrive JCD models through Q1 2026. Patent laws give the patent holder the right to damages going back up to six years.

"I am thrilled to see this outcome in court, which validates HYPER as the leading innovator and originator of USB-C Hubs, especially in the Apple space" says Barry Miller, Vice President and General Manager, HYPER. "Our company takes the intellectual property rights to our inventions very seriously, and we will steadfastly defend them against companies like j5create, which egregiously copied our products to compete in the mobile technology accessories space."

HYPER's HyperDrive innovation is the first USB-C hub with two USB-C connectors designed for the Apple® MacBook® Pro. Released on December 5, 2016, HyperDrive raised more than $3.1 million on Kickstarter and Indiegogo, making it the highest crowdfunded MacBook and USB-C accessory in history. HyperDrive has been widely hailed in the media and started shipping soon after its public demo at the Consumer Electronics Show in January 2017. Numerous patents were awarded surrounding this novel invention, including patent US D844,618, which the jury found j5create to have willfully infringed.

Founded in 2005, HYPER has won multiple design awards and patents for its innovative designs and functionality, including its best-selling docking station brand in U.S. retail in sales revenue and units (NPD, 2021), multiple CES Innovation Awards, a Good Design Award, three utility and 11 design patents. HYPER is the only creator to have launched seven crowdfunding projects each exceeding $1 million. Next year, HYPER will celebrate its 20th anniversary.

