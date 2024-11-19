Targus to Showcase its Latest Enterprise Docking Solutions, Miralogic® Workspace Intelligence System and Designed for Surface™-Certified Cases for Microsoft's Global Business Community at Microsoft Ignite

As a proud Microsoft Designed for Surface partner, Targus provides innovative docking solutions and cases for Microsoft enterprise and business customers designed to boost productivity, connectivity and ROI



CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Booth# 530 – Targus®, the number one laptop bag brand in the US1 and a leader in laptop cases and mobile computing accessories, will showcase its innovative lineup of enterprise docking solutions and Designed-for-Surface protective cases at Microsoft Ignite, Nov. 18-22, in Chicago and online. During this largest technology conference for the Microsoft business community, Targus will demonstrate how its latest enterprise docking solutions and accessories designed for the Microsoft ecosystem enable businesses and enterprises to unleash productivity, connectivity, and ROI while advancing sustainability initiatives.

Targus showcases its latest solutions for Microsoft Ecosystem at Microsoft Ignite '24

"As a Designed for Surface partner and committed accessories partner to Microsoft, we're proud to participate in the largest annual technology conference for Microsoft partners and business customers," says Ron DeCamp, Vice President, Global Product Management & Development, Targus. "We have an impressive lineup of docking solutions and accessories in store for Microsoft Ignite attendees this week, including our state-of-the-art universal docking stations and MiraLogic, a unique Workspace Intelligence System that allows an organization's IT team to understand and control how their workspaces are performing to make more data-driven decisions while empowering a productive work-from-anywhere workforce."

As an industry leader in universal docking stations, Targus has a long track record of delivering the highest quality solutions to its enterprise and business customers that equip workers with superior connectivity and productivity tools to perform at their best. The company will showcase its latest lineup of docking stations designed to deliver seamless connectivity and productivity by expanding the capabilities of any workspace, including its powerful DOCK182, DOCK310, DOCK315, and DOCK430 universal docking stations. Targus universal docking stations have been rigorously tested and proven to work with any platform or operating system, including Mac® and PC platforms, as well as Chrome™ OS, Android™, and Linux® operating systems. They are also backed by industry-leading, three- and even five-year warranties on select Targus docks, further demonstrating the company's commitment to delivering superior quality tech solutions to business customers.

Targus will also showcase its patented MiraLogic® Workspace Intelligence System. A two-time CES® Innovation Award Honoree (in 2020 and 2024), MiraLogic empowers organizations to efficiently analyze, control, and manage their workspace assets anywhere (e.g., power consumption, workspace utilization, and real-time occupancy). This allows an organization's IT team to efficiently analyze, control and manage their IT workspace assets, anywhere (e.g., power consumption, peripherals, workspace utilization, and occupancy) to increase productivity, reduce costs and improve sustainability. Additionally, Targus will preview its latest CES 2025 Innovation Award Honoree and addition to the MiraLogic suite, MiraLogic® Connect. This small retrofit device allows organizations to easily upgrade several mainstream Targus® Universal DisplayLink® docking stations to 'smart IoT-enabled docks' by connecting to the MiraLogic® platform and its feature-rich benefits.

In addition, Targus will display its latest Designed for Surface-approved protective cases and accessories for Microsoft Surface®. Targus tablet cases, sleeves and privacy screens give Microsoft Surface users the superior protection and peace of mind they need to get more done with their Microsoft devices in any environment.

Microsoft Ignite customers, partners, and media can get a firsthand look of Targus tech solutions on display and technical demonstration of its docks and MiraLogic at Microsoft Ignite in Targus booth #530, located at the McCormick Place West in Chicago, Nov. 18-22. Contact Rachel Neppes at [email protected] to schedule a booth tour, demo or interview at the show.

About Microsoft Ignite

Microsoft Ignite is the ultimate gathering for IT and security professionals, developers, and business leaders from every corner of the world. Attendees will discover solutions that help modernize and manage intelligent apps, safeguard data, and accelerate productivity, while connecting with partners and growing their community or business.

About Targus



For 40 years, Targus has been revolutionizing mobile computing accessories for large enterprises and consumers, alike — connecting people and technology in meaningful ways. From laptop bags to tablet cases, to peripherals and universal docking stations, we persistently conceive, design, and produce innovative, productivity-boosting solutions that make the complex, simple; and seamlessly integrate into the lifestyles of mobile professionals wherever they work – at home, in the office, or wherever they go. We cross categories, regions, industries, and lifestyles with a breadth and depth of products that provide you with the solutions you need to live, dream, and do.

A global leader in docking, Targus has deployed more than 3 million universal docking stations around the world in more than 12,000 organizations – with more than 90% of Fortune 1000 companies using Targus products and maintains the number one spot in US B2B Universal Docks (3rd party only)2.

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Targus has global operations in more than 24 offices and distribution in more than 100 countries. Learn more about us at Targus.com, like or follow us on Facebook, and LinkedIn.

