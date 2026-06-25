Tarik Freitekh Was Believed to Be Worth $300 Million. His New Memoir Reveals What He Was Really Worth

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Some true stories feel impossible until someone brave enough puts them on the page. BELIEVED: When Reputation Became Reality is Tarik Freitekh's unforgettable memoir about image, ambition, family, survival, and the dangerous power of being believed for the wrong thing.

Cover of BELIEVED: When Reputation Became Reality, the new memoir by Tarik Freitekh, a true story about wealth, power, perception, family, prison, and discovering what a man is actually worth. Tarik Freitekh, author of BELIEVED: When Reputation Became Reality, a powerful memoir about ambition, perception, family, survival, and the true cost of being believed.

Freitekh was born into a prominent Jerusalem family, surrounded by history, faith, conflict, and the pressure of a name that carried meaning before he ever stepped into the world. His life moved across continents, from Jerusalem to Australia to America, where reinvention felt possible and success seemed within reach. He entered business and entertainment, moved through celebrity spaces, built relationships, and found himself inside rooms most people only imagine.

Then the myth grew. Reports of a $300 million net worth began following him everywhere. The number opened doors. It created curiosity. It made strangers treat him differently. In the beginning, reputation felt like access. It became a kind of currency, one that could turn a name into a story people wanted to believe.

But BELIEVED is powerful because it does not simply admire the rise. It studies the cost. The same image that helped Freitekh gain attention eventually brought pressure, scrutiny, and consequences. What once looked like a gift became a burden. What once opened doors became part of the storm that changed his life.

The memoir reads with the pace of a Hollywood film, but its strength is its humanity. Jerusalem feels alive. Hollywood feels bright and dangerous. The courtroom scenes are tense and personal. The prison chapters are raw, emotional, and honest. At the center of it all is not fame or money, but family. A father's name. A wife's loyalty. A mother's pain. Sisters who refused to let him disappear.

The book is especially moving because it does not ask readers to admire perfection. It asks them to look at perception, mistakes, pride, fear, love, and survival with honesty. Freitekh writes about being seen as larger than life, then being forced to face life without the image. That emotional contrast gives the memoir its force. The story becomes not only about what was lost, but about what remained when everything public was stripped away.

What makes this true story so compelling is that it asks a question every reader understands. How much of what we believe about people is truth, and how much is image? Tarik Freitekh was believed to be worth $300 million. In BELIEVED, he reveals what he was actually worth.

Contact and links: Follow Tarik Freitekh on Instagram at @tarikfreitekh: https://www.instagram.com/tarikfreitekh/ Download BELIEVED on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0H6G2Q4P9

Contact:

Alex Jones

8774445656

[email protected]

SOURCE Tarik Freitekh