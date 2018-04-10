Tarik Sansal Premieres Second Season Of "Building Romio" Content Series

"We are heartened by the response to 'Building Romio' and very excited to premiere the next chapter," said Sansal. "This series allows us to show how we are building a platform that benefits the entire community, including users who now have access to trusted services, providers who have the freedom and means to earn additional income, and experts whose recommendations are generating sales commissions. Romio is a platform built on trust and empowerment, and these episodes are able to show this through compelling, honest story-telling."

"Building Romio," produced by Scott Sklarin of Sklarin Communication, edited by Rich Poller of Leo Rising Productions, and shot by videographer Danny LaPlaza, gives viewers an inside perspective of launching a platform that is raw, emotional and insightful. In pulling back the curtains, viewers are given the rare opportunity to connect with the people behind the development of Romio and provide a rich sense of its impact on consumers.

Romio is a new mobile platform that allows users to find and book local services based on trusted recommendations by well-known experts in each field of service. Available for download on the App Store and Google Play, the platform was conceived by Sansal, who previously started OnTargetJobs, a roll-up of niche recruitment sites later acquired by Dice. Before that, he formed InvestorPosition.com, a digital destination focused on careers in investment management and banking. Sansal has the distinction of being the very first hire by investor John Moon for his emerging markets hedge fund, Moon Capital, which later became an investment arm of Oak Tree Capital. He previously held positions with Yamaichi Bank, where he worked on its Asian Institutional Equities sales desk, and as a Wall Street research analyst at Sharpe Capital.

